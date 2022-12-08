Top Professional Financial Traders Unveiled in Awards

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media is proud to announce the winners of this year's Professional Trader Awards.

Now in their fourth year, The Professional Trader Awards highlight those regulated brokers who offer their clients an 'exclusive' professional client trading account and reward those financial providers putting quality service and customer loyalty at the very top of their business objective.

The awards cover all the key areas across 15 categories, with brokers nominating themselves during the initial self-nomination period, before being voted for by traders using professional accounts. This year's competition nominees received more than 10,000 votes from 1,700 unique voters making the 2022 edition of the awards our most successful to date.

"This year's winners are of the highest calibre, all voted for by those in the business," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, which organises the awards. "The winners of this year's awards are among the very best in the business and are out in front when it comes to trading analysis, execution, account technology and performance tools, as well as offering the best in trading conditions, margin rates, loyalty programs and the overall client relationship service experience.

"Being named a winner allows them to benchmark their success against their peers, reward staff for their hard work and impress potential new clients, whilst boosting existing client comfort and loyalty."

This year's award winners are:

Best Client Relationship Manager Service - IG

Best Corporate Social Responsibility - FxPro

Best In-House Analysts - CMC Markets

Best Mobile Trading Platform - RoboMarkets

Best Professional Trading Signals - Atlantic Capital Markets

Best Tailored Professional Trading Conditions - INFINOX

Best Tailored Professional Trading Products - CITY INDEX

Best Trading Account Margin Rates - Go Markets

Best Trading App - Vantage

Best Trading DMA - Saxo

Best Trading Execution - INFINOX

Best Trading Loyalty Program - Axi

Best Trading Performance Tools - CITY INDEX

Best Trading Platform - Vantage

Best Overall Professional Trading Account - IG

This year's Professional Trader Awards are sponsored by Atlantic Capital Markets, CITY INDEX, IG, INFINOX, RoboMarkets and Vantage.

"We'd like to congratulate all the winners of this year's Professional Trader Awards who continue to raise the bar for the financial industry," adds Mike.

To find out more please visit https://www.professionaltraderawards.com/

SOURCE Holiston Media Ltd