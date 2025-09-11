Global Forex Awards 2025 - Retail Winners Announced

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media has announced the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2025 – Retail, recognising the very best in the retail forex industry across more than 50 global and regional categories.



Now in its seventh year, the Global Forex Awards - Retail have received over 200,000 public votes, with more than 400 companies recognised worldwide, making it the largest and most competitive Global Forex Awards to date. The accolades celebrate forex brokers that demonstrate outstanding performance in innovation, customer service, trading technology, transparency, and client satisfaction.



"These awards have become a highlight in the forex industry calendar and set the benchmark for excellence," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "Winners benefit from heightened credibility, increased brand exposure, and strengthened trust among traders and industry peers. As the winners are chosen by those who actually use their services, this recognition carries exceptional authority."

Global Category Winners

Best Affiliates Brokerage – Global: Vantage Partners

Best AI Tools – Global: OneRoyal

Best CFD Broker – Global: Kanak Capital Markets

Best Client Fund Safety – Global: Trade W

Best Copy Trading Platform – Global: FXMeridian

Best Customer Service – Global: Trade Nation

Best Educational Resources – Global: Mitrade

Best Emerging Broker – Global: Vittaverse

Best FinTech Broker – Global: Landmark Markets

Best Introducing Broker Programme – Global: Xlence

Best Media Provider – Global: Game Changers Magazine

Best Mobile Trading Platform/App – Global: FOREX.com

Best MT5 Broker – Global: Switch Markets

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform – Global: PrimeXBT

Best Partnership Programme – Global: Hantec Partners

Best Trade Execution – Global: Errante

Best Trading Environment – Global: ZXCM

Best Trading Experience – Global: IronFX

Best Trading Platform – Global: Trade Nation

Best Trading Support – Global: FXMeridian

Best Trading Tools – Global: Hantec Markets

Best Value Broker – Global: FP Markets

Global Broker of the Year: XMTrading

Global Newcomer of the Year: TradingMoon

Most Competitive Broker – Global: Tickmill

Most Reliable Broker – Global: Eightcap

Most Transparent Broker – Global: Deriv

Most Trusted Broker – Global: t4trade

Regional Category Winners

Africa

Best Broker – Africa: Deriv

Asia

Best Broker – Asia : Bold Prime

: Bold Prime Best Customer Service – Asia : tomotrader

: tomotrader Best Customer Support – Asia : XMTrading

: XMTrading Best Introducing Broker Programme – Asia : tomotrader

: tomotrader Best Low Spread Broker – Asia : ZXCM

: ZXCM Best Partnership Programme – Asia : FP Markets

: FP Markets Best Trading Experience – Asia : Switch Markets

: Switch Markets Best Trading Platform – Asia : Vantage

: Vantage Most Innovative Platform – Asia : Mitrade

: Mitrade Most Reliable Broker – Asia : Axi

: Axi Most Transparent Broker – Asia : Mega Fusion

: Mega Fusion Most Trusted Broker – Asia : Eightcap

Europe

Best Broker – Europe: FP Markets

Best CFD Broker – Europe : Libertex

: Libertex Best Trading Experience – Europe : Axi

: Axi Most Reliable Broker – Europe : FOREX.com

: FOREX.com Most Trusted Broker – Europe : Xlence

LATAM

Best Broker – LATAM: Axi

Best CFD Broker – LATAM: LBX

Best Introducing Broker Programme – LATAM: IronFX

Most Trusted Broker – LATAM: OneRoyal

MENA

Best Broker – MENA: Axi

Best Client Trading Experience – MENA: Century Financial

Best Customer Service – MENA: FOREX.com

Best Introducing Broker Programme – MENA: ZXCM

Best Mobile Trading Platform – MENA: Century Financial

Best Partnership Programme – MENA: Switch Markets

Best Trading Platform – MENA: Deriv

Best Trading Support – MENA: Vantage

Most Transparent Broker – MENA: ZXCM

Most Trusted Broker – MENA: Vittaverse

Sponsors & Supporters

The Global Forex Awards 2025 – Retail were proudly supported by: Axi, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Deriv, Eightcap, Errante, FOREX.com, FP Markets, FXMeridian, Hantec Markets, IronFX, Kanak Capital Markets, Landmark Markets, LBX, Libertex, Mega Fusion, Mitrade, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, Switch Markets, t4Trade, Tickmill, tomotrader, Trade Nation, Trade W, TradingMoon, Vantage, Vittaverse, Xlence, XMTrading, and ZXCM.

About the Global Forex Awards – Retail

The Global Forex Awards – Retail, organised by Holiston Media, celebrate and recognise businesses that excel in the retail forex trading industry. With categories spanning both global and regional recognition, the awards shine a spotlight on brokers and service providers who deliver exceptional trading conditions, customer support, and cutting-edge technology.