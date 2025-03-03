Top Global Biopharmas Standardize on Veeva China CRM Suite

6 of the top 20 biopharmas have chosen Veeva for China-specific CRM

BARCELONA, Spain and SHANGHAI, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 6 of the top 20 biopharmas have now chosen Veeva China CRM Suite to advance healthcare professional (HCP) engagement in China. Veeva China CRM Suite is developed in China for China leveraging Veeva's global development processes for compliance and quality. It includes China-specific requirements and technologies, is hosted in the country, and meets all local privacy and data export requirements.

"Veeva China CRM Suite is being used by more global biopharmas than any other CRM in China," said Matt Farrell, president, Veeva Commercial Cloud. "We are excited that Veeva China CRM Suite has become the standard for multinational corporations to deliver compliant, customer-centric HCP engagement in China."

Veeva China CRM Suite is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, the global technology foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva China CRM Suite includes China-specific applications to advance customer centricity including China CRM, China Events Management, Approved WeChat, China Engage, and China Campaign Manager. As a global solution, Veeva China CRM Suite works seamlessly with Veeva PromoMats, Veeva Network, and Veeva OpenData.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10- Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

