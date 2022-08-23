Top 5 Finalists announced for the 2nd Indian Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2022 organized by Hozpitality Group

Voting for the final round is now open until end of Sept 2022.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 25,000 votes for the first round of voting, Top 5 Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 2nd Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2022.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality.com said, "Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until 30th Sept 2022". Gold and Silver winners for each category will be awarded in an online Award ceremony in Nov 2022.

"Since we are a Popular Choice Award and the winners are chosen by the number of votes, we have decided that we will do the entire Award process online and participation is always free," said Raj.

The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards will be presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the India's growing hospitality industry, added Raj.

"We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting", said Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group. "The final result will be based on results of the online voting. "To cast your vote for the Final Round, please visit https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/voting-india ," Vandana added.

The Finalists for this year's awards are: -

Personal Categories (Finalists)

Hospitality Excellence:- Indian Hospitality Leader of the Year

Siddharth Bhurat, Founder, Khane ka Pitara

Koustuva Ratan Mukherjee, Associate Vice President -Gujarat Region, Pride Hotels

Mohammad Shoeb, Associate Vice President North India, Pride Hotels

Raoof Dhanani, Managing Director, Sayaji Hotels

Vijay Rathore, MD, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the Year

Shivankit Mehta, General Manager Strategy, BDC Holdings, Goa

Puneet Baijal, GM, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Rahul Nama, GM, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur

Amit Kumar, GM, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram

Pankaj Saxena, GM, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year

Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice President Revenue, Pride Hotels

Sonu Gupta, Revenue Manager, Hotel Home In By Amrik Sukhdev

Nelson Sumit Gomes, Marketing and Communications Manager, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Mohit Rathore, MD, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service

Rohit Gupta, F&B Manager, Vivanta by Taj Mumbai

Kapil Malhotra, Director of Food & Beverage, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Prithipal Singh, Corporate Director - Food & Beverage, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

Brij Mohan Kumar, Food And Beverages Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Shreyas Bhagat, Director Food & Beverage, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping

Sunil Choudhary, Director of Housekeeping, Marriott Surat

Ebin, Operation Manager, Bright House Kochi

Rajesh Burman, House Keeping Executive, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training

Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Talent Acquisition, The Machan Resort LLP

Nidhi Gupta, Deputy General Manager-HR, PVR Limited

Dhanapathi Rao, HR Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

Khanderao Vetal, HR Manager, Hotel Sea Princess Mumbai

Yohanna K M, HR Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office

Harshvardhan Kaushal, FOA, Double Tree by Hilton, Panjim, Goa

Raj Shekhar, Duty Manager, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Varanasi

Yojan Das, Front Office Manager, Novotel Goa Resort & Spa

Apoorva Chandram, Front Office Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Rajiv Gandhi, Front Office Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering

Tarun Kumar Sharma, GM Technical, Klyde Hotels & Resorts

Nitesh Funde, Chief Engineer, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Hospitality Excellence:- IT

Abrar Ahmed, Cluster IT Manager, Resort Rio Goa

Mohammed Asif, IT Manager, Radisson Salem

Azaruddin Jamadar, Asst IT Manager, UK 27 The Fern Belagavi

Shadab Khan, IT Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Deepak Khurana, IT Manager, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR

Harpreet Kaur Bakshi, Marketing & Communications Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Ankita Dubey Srivastava, Cluster DOSM, North Region, Radisson Blu Amritsar

Joginder Singh, Sales Manager, Hotel Home In By Amrik Sukhdev

Raghav Reddy, Director of Sales & Marketing, Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City

Nisshant Kumar, Director Of Sales and Marketing, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts/ Finance/Purchase

Satyabrata Sandha, Director of Finance, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram

Tarang Agarwal, Asst. Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Purushottam Kumar, Regional Financial Controller, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

Neeraj Pandey, Purchase Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Nimesh Patel, Purchase Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary/Kitchen

Rishabh Anand, Executive Sous Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi

Ajit Yadav, Executive Chef, Spice Mantraa, Goa

Satish Dargan, Sr. Ex. Chef, Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd, Wyndham Ahmedabad

Shailendra Singh, Regional Executive Chef Pride Hotels, Pride Plaza Aerocity

Hospitality Excellence:- Hospitality Educator of the Year

Dr.Rakesh Dani, Associate Professor, Graphic Era Deemed to be University,Dehradun

Laxmi Todiwan, Prof. & HOD Apeejay Institute of Hospitality, Founder - IWH

TARUN Bansal, Senior Lecturer, IHM Lucknow

Neelendra Prasad Srivastava, Principal, Food Craft Institute, Aligarh

Sonu Gupta, Founder Hospitality Tip Of The Day

Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Chefreetuudaykugaji

Sumitra Chowdhury, Su's Kitchen by Sumitra

Purabi Naha, Cosmopolitan Currymania

Debjani Chatterjee Alam, Debjanir Rannaghar

Chandrima Sarkar, Not Out Of The Box

Hospitality Excellence:- Celebrity Chef of the Year

Sanjeev Kapoor

Ranveer Brar

Saransh Goila

Vikas Khanna

Harpal Sokhi

Corporate Categories (Finalists)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 Stars)

The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Hyatt Pune

THE Park Indore

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (4 star)

Pride Plaza Aerocity

The Bizton, Jamshedpur

Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur

Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Budget Hotel)

Abhyagama Hospitality LLP

Hotel Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd

Goldfinch Hotels (A Unit of Express Infocom Pvt Ltd.)

ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway)

Malabar Escapes - Purity, Muhamma, Alleppey

Aarya Lords Club & Resort, Rajkot

Mountainclub resort, Munnar

Karma Lakelands Golf Resort

The Grand New Delhi

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Heritage Resort)

Bhanwar Singh Palace Jaipur

The Byke Hospitality Ltd

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Boutique Hotel)

Malabar Escapes - MALABAR HOUSE, Cochin

Machan Resorts LLP, Lonavala

Mountainclub resort, Munnar

Vana India, Dehradun, Uttarakkand

Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur

Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the Year

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Hotel Prince Viraj Jabalpur

THE Park Indore

Top 3 Lords Resort Bhavnagar

The Grand New Delhi

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year

Spice Mantraa, Goa

India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket

Kangan - The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Tinello, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

China House, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the Year

Aura at THE Park Indore

Machan Resorts LLP, Lonavala

Aleenta Spa, Lords Hotels

Wildflower Hall Spa, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The Oberoi Spa, Amarvilas, Agra

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the Year

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hotel Sea Princess Mumbai

Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the Year

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Lords Inn Hotels & developers Pvt. Ltd.

Taj Hotels

Oberoi Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (Local)

Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd

Lords Inn Hotels & developers Pvt. Ltd.

Taj Hotels

Oberoi Hotels

Sarovar Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (International)

Hyatt International

Marriott Hotels

Accor Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Hilton International

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Institute of the Year

Food Craft Institute Aligarh

Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, Agra

Ramee Academy of Hotel Management

Welcome Group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, (WGSHA) Manipal

Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition- (IHM), Lucknow

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Start-up of the Year

GoYaana

VilloTale Technologies Pvt Ltd

RateGain

Hotelogix

Massive Restaurants

