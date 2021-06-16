Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Size Worth $247.7 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toothbrush sterilizer market size is expected to reach USD 247.7 million by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing harmful oral infection, growing demand for UV sterilization, coupled with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, increases the demand for toothbrush sterilizers in the residential and commercial segment. Also, the concept of UV sterilization or disinfection in the world is expected to contribute to market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The wall-mounted segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high preference for these products among consumers from both the residential and commercial sectors.

The Portable segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period

The plugin mode of charging segment was valued at USD 46.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 162.4 million by 2028

The residential segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing number of residential constructions, rapid urbanization, an increasing number of nuclear families are acting as major drivers for the segment's growth

North America is expected to remain at the forefront regarding market share and is projected to witness a CAGR of around 17.0% in the coming years

Read 84 page research report with ToC on "Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mounting Type (Wall Mounted, Portable), By Charging Mode (Battery Operated, Plug-in), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/toothbrush-sterilizer-market

According to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), a mercury UV lamp with a wavelength of 254 nm could destroy 99 percent of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the coronavirus. In this antimicrobial range, UV sterilization equipment uses a very low dose of UV light and takes less time to inactivate a virus. Hence, UV sterilization has been used in toothbrushes to keep harmful diseases away from the mouth and reduce the coronavirus spread.

The nationwide lockdowns have, however, triggered some disruption and restrictions in the world's distribution networks. Since it is impossible to perform services on the ground due to the pandemic, the industry has been forced to work in the virtual world's online platform. As a result, large companies have gone digital, and their services represent the changing developments in the online market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global toothbrush sterilizer market on the basis of mounting type, charging mode, application, and region:

Toothbrush Sterilizer Mounting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Wall Mounted



Portable

Toothbrush Sterilizer Charging Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Battery Operated



Plug In

Toothbrush Sterilizer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Residential



Commercial

Toothbrush Sterilizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Toothbrush Sterilizer Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dastmalchi

Conair

Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd

Wellness Oral Care

Tao Clean

Puretta

Wonderchef

UVNIA

Pursonic

