TOKYO SKYTREE and TV Anime "My Hero Academia" Holding 1st Collaborative Event

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., the operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, is holding "My Hero Academia in TOKYO SKYTREE," the first collaborative event between the tower and the TV anime series "My Hero Academia." The anime is based on the hit manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, that was published in the Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha). The event kicked off on Wednesday, January 8, and will last until Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria has an exhibition featuring the event's key visuals. Limited-edition goods that are only available at the event and special cafe menu items are offered on this floor. In addition, a photo shoot service is available to those who want a picture of themselves with their favorite "My Hero Academia" characters of their choice. On the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, exclusive videos are screened on the windows converted into a giant screen of SKYTREE ROUND THEATER every night of the event. Also taking place during the evening, the exterior of the tower will have a special "My Hero Academia"-themed lighting inspired by various characters from the anime.

Moreover, TOKYO SKYTREE's official character Sorakara-chan, dressed in the costume of All Might, a prominent character in "My Hero Academia," has four meet-and-greet sessions per day with visitors to pose for snapshots taken with them. Special admission tickets to these observation decks with a novelty card featuring "My Hero Academia" are also available.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that those who come to Japan will visit and enjoy TOKYO SKYTREE on the occasion of the event.

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. At night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles -- "Iki," characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi," featuring Edo purple, and the "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen during seasonal and other events.

