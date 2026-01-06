TOKYO SKYTREE and "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA" Holding 1st Collaborative Event from January 8 to April 6, 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, is holding "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA in TOKYO SKYTREE (R)," the first collaborative event between the tower and the popular anime "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA" to commemorate the release of its movie "THE MOVIE PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA Walpurgisnacht: Rising." The event will be held from Thursday, January 8 to Monday, April 6, 2026.

Key visual of "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA in TOKYO SKYTREE (R)": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202512120873/_prw_PI1fl_2r60xX5A.png

Special website "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA in TOKYO SKYTREE (R)":

https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/event/special/madoka-magica/

The 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria has an exhibition featuring the event's key visuals. Limited-edition goods that are only available at the event and special cafe menu items are offered on this floor. In addition, an event-exclusive photo shoot service is available to those who want a picture of themselves with "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA" characters. On the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, exclusive videos are screened on the windows converted into a giant screen of SKYTREE ROUND THEATER every night of the event. Also taking place during the evening, the exterior of the tower will have a special "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA"-themed lighting inspired by various characters from the anime.

Moreover, TOKYO SKYTREE's official character Sorakara-chan, dressed in the costume of Madoka Kaname ("magical girl" version), a prominent character in "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA," has meet-and-greet sessions with event visitors to pose for snapshots taken with them. Special admission tickets to these observation decks with a novelty card featuring "PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA" are also available.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that those who come to Japan will visit and enjoy TOKYO SKYTREE on the occasion of the event.

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. At night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles -- "Iki," characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi," featuring Edo purple, and the "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen during seasonal and other events.

Details can be found on the official website and social media accounts:

Website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyoskytree_global/

X: https://twitter.com/skytreeofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TOKYOSKYTREE.official/

Copyright notice:

(C) Magica Quartet/Aniplex,Madoka Project

(C) TOKYO-SKYTREE