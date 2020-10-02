Tokyo Festival 2020 Underway, Featuring 35 Diverse Programs, Including Popular Works from Both Japan and Overseas

TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Festival Executive Committee is holding its Tokyo Festival 2020 from Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima City in the Japanese capital. The Ikebukuro area will welcome a total of 35 diverse performing art programs, including those of the Tokyo Festival, Festival/Tokyo (F/T), the Metropolitan Theater Autumn Selection, the Toshima International City of Arts and Culture, and the Asian Performing Arts Farm (APAF) 2020.

This year's theme is "To Meet or Not to Meet?" Tokyo Festival 2020, open to everyone, provides a place for your thoughts and mind to wander. It is part of what makes Tokyo a charming city.

The festival is underway in a safe and secure manner with thorough COVID-19 preventative measures in place through cooperation from all involved. This year, to propose new performing art styles, a variety of performances will be held, including not only regular ones, but also online and VR performances.

Comment by Satoshi Miyagi, General Director of Tokyo Festival "We will hold the Tokyo Festival."

"The Planning Team listened to their inner voice, which asked "Should we hold an international performing arts festival at this time...?" and we decided we had to hold the Tokyo Festival, because the real meaning of Tokyo will disappear if people in Tokyo close their mind against the outside. Due to the isolation caused by our protracted battle with an unknown virus, most of us lean towards a false dichotomy: we are eager to either divide into 'our side' or the 'enemy side.' We want to talk to someone who we agree with, and do not want to get to know someone who thinks differently to us. It is easy for us to close ourselves to 'others.' However, what are the values of Tokyo? Is it a city that welcomes everyone? A city that celebrates the diversity of people living there? We decided to hold the Tokyo Festival because we realized that we must not 'close the window' on this opportunity to meet with people."

- Tokyo Festival 2020 Event

Name: Tokyo Festival 2020

Festival dates: September 30 (Wed.) - November 29 (Sun.), 2020

Sites: Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Owlspot Theatre (Toshima Arts Center),

TOKYO TATEMONO Brillia HALL (Toshima Arts and Culture Theatre),

GLOBAL RING THEATRE (Ikebukuro Nishi-guchi Park Outdoor Theatre) and others in

the Ikebukuro area

Organizers: Tokyo Festival Executive Committee

Toshima City, Toshima Mirai Cultural Foundation, Festival/Tokyo Executive

Committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture (Tokyo

Metropolitan Theatre & Arts Council Tokyo)

- Program list (35 programs in total)

For more information about each program, please visit the program page of the

official Tokyo Festival 2020 website:

https://tokyo-festival.jp/2020/en/program/.

Contents are subject to change without notice.

For details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202009295036-O1-Y7S3xY78.pdf

- Tickets

For ticket information, please refer to the ticket site on the official Tokyo

Festival 2020 website: https://tokyo-festival.jp/2020/en/ticket/

- About Tokyo Festival

Held since 2016, Tokyo Festival is an urban arts festival aimed at connecting the world through Tokyo's diverse and profound art culture. Since 2018, the festival has been jointly held by General Director Satoshi Miyagi (Director / SPAC- Director of the Arts, Shizuoka Performing Arts Center), and the directors of each project (Planning Team).

Tokyo Festival 2020 official site: https://tokyo-festival.jp/2020/en/

