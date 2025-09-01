TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Festival Executive Committee has announced that a bold new international performing arts festival centered at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Tokyo, will take place from October 1 to November 3. Under the artistic direction of acclaimed playwright and director Toshiki Okada (chelfitsch), the festival launches with missions to create new works, promote artists globally, and foster the next generation of performing arts talent.

Visitors can explore 14 performance programs from Japan and abroad, seven non-performance programs including lectures and workshops, and three "Hello and Welcome" initiatives ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

With its diverse lineup, organizers invite participants to engage with contemporary performing arts that reflect the world today. And it also creates opportunities to become aware of different realities and reconsider the world through fresh perspectives.

Director's Message: https://autumnmeteorite.jp/en/2025/about

Press Release: https://tokyo-festival.box.com/s/ix5hy488qgnq7iwcdxgrv39d2pk2b2vm

Press Kit: https://tokyo-festival.box.com/s/oegnyfhj21w899ox8elavqi06hosus6a

Event Overview

Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite 2025 Tokyo

Dates: Wednesday, October 1-Monday, November 3, 2025

Venues: Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, etc.

Organizer: Tokyo Festival Executive Committee, consisting of Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture)

Support: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan, Japan Arts Council

Sponsor: Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.

Media Partner: Tokyo Art Beat

Program:

-Opening Program "Another Shape of Reality/Shape of Another Reality"(Japan)

-Toshiki Okada Dance Piece/Theater Piece "Dance Jurors' Dance"(Japan)

-TMT Autumn Selection Kuranosuke SASAKI solo performance "Jonah"(Romania, Japan)

-Shakespeare's Wild Sisters Group x NIWA GEKIDAN PENINO "The Bathhouse of Honest Desires"

-Faye Driscoll "Weathering"(USA)

-TMT Autumn Selection "Mary Said What She Said"(USA, France)

-Handa Gote Research & Development "THE THIRD HAND"(Czech Republic)

-YOU BALANCE(Japan)

-Forced Entertainment "Signal to Noise"(UK)

-Utau-Hahagokoro "The Theater*Sing! Dance! Grow! A garden of Hahagokoro --Children's Clothing is Reincarnation--"(Japan)

*(The asterisk is substituted for a star shaped mark.)

-Xavier Bobes "Things easily forgotten"(Spain)

-SEKITA IKUKO "under take"(Japan)

-TMT Autumn Selection Damien Jalet x Kohei Nawa "Planet(wanderer)*"(France, Japan)

*Parentheses are substituted for square brackets.

-Shin Hanagata "Ergonomic Embryo - Protocell"(Japan)

-Ariel Doron Object Theater Workshop "Professional Edition" "Experimental Edition"

-Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) x Performing Arts Festival: Autumn Meteorite Tokyo

Future Ideations Camp Vol. 7 Super Sober Shamanism: Exploring Synchronization, Co-presence, and Mimesis through Theatre and Technology

-Hello and Welcome (Attendee Support) and more