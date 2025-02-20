Together AI Raises $305M Series B to Scale AI Acceleration Cloud for Open Source and Enterprise AI

Funding will accelerate Together AI's leadership as the preferred AI Cloud for building modern AI applications with open source models, and for training frontier models with its large-scale deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Together AI , the leading AI Acceleration Cloud, today announced a $305 million Series B investment led by General Catalyst and co-led by Prosperity7. The round saw participation from a distinguished group of global institutional and strategic investors including Salesforce Ventures, DAMAC Capital, NVIDIA, Kleiner Perkins, March Capital, Emergence Capital, Lux Capital, SE Ventures, Greycroft, Coatue, Definition, Cadenza Ventures, Long Journey Ventures, Brave Capital, Scott Banister, and technology pioneer John Chambers.

The funding round, which values the company at $3.3 billion, arrives as Together AI unveils plans for an unprecedented expansion of its AI Acceleration Cloud, with plans for large deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. This strategic investment will further accelerate Together AI's position as the leading end-to-end platform for building with open source models. Together AI's enterprise-grade inference and fine-tuning capabilities have already transformed how over 450,000 AI developers, AI-native companies, and global enterprises like Salesforce, Zoom, SK Telecom, Hedra, Cognition, Zomato, Krea, Cartesia, and The Washington Post build modern AI applications.

"Vipul and team have built an incredible tech platform and business, emerging as a dominant player in AI infrastructure in less than two years. I was introduced to them when I invested in their first angel round and have witnessed firsthand the evolution of a product that, today, many Fortune 100 clients use to train, finetune, and run inference on models at scale," said Marc Bhargava, managing director at General Catalyst. "Together AI's mission to be the full stack AI cloud is truly inspiring, and General Catalyst brings the go-to-market expertise and ambition to supercharge this goal."

Open source models like DeepSeek-R1 and Meta's Llama have emerged as formidable alternatives to proprietary solutions, marking a decisive shift in the AI landscape. Together AI has established itself as the definitive platform powering this transformation for developers, AI-native companies, and global enterprises to leverage open source AI with unrivaled speed and efficiency. Together AI delivers the fastest DeepSeek-R1 and Llama inference at production scale through its secure, private infrastructure and research innovations.

"AI is transforming every industry, creating unprecedented efficiencies and enabling entirely new classes of products. We have built a cloud company for this AI-first world — combining state-of-the-art open source models and high performance infrastructure, with frontier research in AI efficiency and scalability," said Together AI CEO Vipul Ved Prakash. "Our AI Acceleration Cloud uniquely provides organizations with the performance, security, and functionality required to train frontier models and build production-scale AI applications with incredible cost efficiency. With this investment, we will accelerate our mission to make open source AI accessible for AI developers and customers globally."

Together AI's platform uniquely spans the entire AI lifecycle, delivering enterprise-grade inference solutions; training and fine-tuning for frontier foundational models; agentic workflows with built-in code interpretation; and synthetic data generation. It enables organizations to build complete AI applications with the performance, security, accuracy, and model ownership that enterprises demand. Supporting over 200 open source models across all modalities — chat, image, audio, vision, code, and embeddings — the platform is powered by Together AI's proprietary Inference engine and built on research innovations including FlashAttention-3 kernels and advanced quantization techniques. It delivers 2-3x faster inference than today's hyperscaler solutions.

The company continues to reshape the AI infrastructure landscape with 200 MW of secured power capacity and is deploying optimized clusters of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs across multiple data centers in North America. Together AI's partnership with Hypertec to co-build a cluster of 36,000 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 GPUs further cements its position at the forefront of AI Cloud providers. At the heart of this infrastructure lies the Together Kernel Collection, a breakthrough in AI system optimization developed under the leadership of Chief Scientist Tri Dao, creator of FlashAttention. This proprietary technology stack delivers 24% faster training operations while significantly reducing costs for customers like Pika Labs.

"Recent developments in open source AI illustrate the importance of Together AI's work in making access to models like these secure, accessible, and powerful for organizations here in the U.S. and around the world," said Prosperity7 Ventures Managing Director Abhishek Shukla. "Together AI's ability to do this while accelerating the process, increasing efficiencies and reducing costs makes Together AI an exceptional resource for even large, global businesses."

Together AI's research lab continues to pioneer breakthrough methods at the intersection of AI and systems research, with open source contributions like Mixture of Agents, Medusa, Sequoia, Hyena, and Mamba driving innovation across the industry.

The company's leadership position has been reinforced by milestone achievements at an extraordinary pace. In 2024 alone, Together AI grew its user base to over 450,000 AI developers, and has collaborated with Dell, Hypertec, NVIDIA and Meta. It deployed DeepSeek models in North American data centers with full opt-out privacy controls, launched the Together Enterprise Platform and AWS Marketplace availability, and partnered with Cartesia to enable ultra-low latency voice AI through Sonic model integration. Together AI recently acquired CodeSandbox with plans to integrate its capabilities directly into Together AI for built-in code interpretation – an industry first. The company also strengthened its leadership team with key hires, including go-to-market veteran Kai Mak as CRO, and research pioneer James Zou.

Together AI, the leading AI Acceleration Cloud, empowers developers and enterprises to train, fine-tune and run inference for generative AI models — delivering unparalleled performance, control, and cost-efficiency. The Together AI Platform supports a comprehensive range of top open source and custom models across multiple modalities, while offering flexible deployment options with the highest levels of privacy and security. Committed to advancing the frontier of AI through open collaboration, innovation and transparency, Together AI ensures that powerful AI systems remain accessible and flexible while creating optimal outcomes for society.

