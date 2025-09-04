Together AI Continues European Expansion: Infrastructure Now Live and Operational in Sweden

Infrastructure arrives with a series of AI upskilling workshops, including a first-of-its-kind Model Shaping event in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Together AI today announced significant progress in its European expansion with the launch of GPU infrastructure in Sweden and a workshop series focused on upskilling AI engineers, starting with its first-ever Model Shaping workshop in Amsterdam . These initiatives mark a key step in the company's ongoing effort to provide the AI community with high‑performance, open, and customizable AI solutions.

Now Operational in Sweden

Sweden is the newest addition to Together AI's global AI infrastructure network, powering its serverless inference API for models including OpenAI's gpt-oss, DeepSeek, Meta Llama, and Qwen. Customers can also request GPU Clusters and Dedicated Endpoints directly in Sweden, benefiting from low‑latency and secure access to Northern and Central Europe.

Infrastructure located in Sweden delivers these key customer benefits:

Ensuring European regulatory and data residency requirements – with the GPU servers located in Sweden , AI companies can successfully meet requirements around data governance and transparency.

, AI companies can successfully meet requirements around data governance and transparency. Reduced end‑user latency – Locating inference workloads closer to end users can reduce round‑trip network time by 50–70 ms for many Northern and Central European customers, improving overall response times for real‑time AI applications by up to 25–30%.

"Caesar is building a deep‑research AI platform designed for knowledge professionals, developers, and institutions working at the frontier of innovation. We use Together Dedicated Endpoints today—an 8×H200 Llama‑4 Maverick deployment—to power our transformation stage with high concurrency and large context windows. As we move toward public launch, we're excited about deploying our workloads in Together AI's new Sweden region to deliver lower latency and meet in‑region data needs for European customers. Together AI's combination of dedicated capacity and serverless elasticity lets us scale quickly as demand grows."

— Mark McKenzie, Founder, Caesar (caesar.xyz)

Upskill on AI with Free Technical Workshops

Alongside this infrastructure expansion, Together AI is launching a series of AI upskilling workshops for developers. The first event, which will take place in Amsterdam on September 10, is about Upgrading and Customizing Open Models .

The workshop will cover:

Tailoring open models using post‑training steps such as supervised fine‑tuning (SFT) on domain‑specific data, preference optimization, and training with verifiable rewards to achieve performance on par with top proprietary LLMs at lower cost.

Custom speculative decoding to accelerate inference by using a domain‑optimized draft model to pre‑generate tokens, delivering speedups of over 1.85× on models like DeepSeek‑R1.

Model quantization techniques to compress large LLMs, lower hardware requirements, and reduce inference costs, enabling deployment on smaller devices.

"Europe is at the frontier of AI innovation, and we are committed to enabling its builders and researchers with the infrastructure and expertise they need to succeed," said Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO at Together AI. "Our investments in Sweden and the AI engineering community in Europe demonstrate our dedication to supporting high‑performance AI that is both reliable and scalable in Europe."

About Together AI

Together AI, the leading AI Acceleration Cloud, empowers developers and AI native companies to train, fine-tune and run inference for generative AI models — delivering unparalleled performance, control, and cost-efficiency. The Together AI Platform supports a comprehensive range of top open source and custom models across multiple modalities, while offering flexible deployment options with the highest levels of privacy and security. Committed to advancing the frontier of AI through open collaboration, innovation and transparency, Together AI ensures that powerful AI systems remain accessible and flexible while creating optimal outcomes for society.

