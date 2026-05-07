Today Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day - Accelerating progress by sharpening focus and execution

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the hygiene and health company Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day at the company's office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The day will also be live-streamed via the link Essity CMD 2026 Webcast with the opportunity to ask questions.

Between 09:00 -13:00 CET, Essity's strategy for profitable growth and initiatives to increase value creation and faster achieve the company's financial targets will be presented.

Agenda for the day:

Essity Group - Ulrika Kolsrud, President & CEO

Health & Medical - Anand Chandarana, President Health & Medical

Personal Care - Tuomas Yrjölä, President Personal Care

Consumer Tissue - Volker Zöller, President Consumer Tissue

Professional Hygiene - Pablo Fuentes, President Professional Hygiene

Essity Group financials - Fredrik Rystedt, CFO & EVP

Summary & Q&A

"I look forward to sharing how we are building an even stronger Essity going forward. By sharpening our innovation agenda, lowering our costs to increase growth investments, and accelerating the portfolio shift, we will increase our value creation," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO, Essity.

The financial targets of an annual organic sales growth >3% and an EBITA margin excl. IAC >15% remains unchanged. During the day, it will be presented how the company's business areas will contribute to the Group targets:

Annual organic sales growth for Health & Medical 3-4%, for Personal Care 5-6%, for Consumer Tissue 1-2% and for Professional Hygiene 2-3%

EBITA margin excl. IAC for Health & Medical >19%, for Personal Care >16%, for Consumer Tissue >12% and for Professional Hygiene >18%

The day also includes a guided tour of the R&D operations in Gothenburg, demonstrations of innovations and product offerings, and the opportunity to visit one of Essity's production facilities in Lilla Edet or Falkenberg.

The presentations will be live-streamed via the link: Essity CMD 2026 Webcast with the opportunity to ask questions, and will also be available after the event at essity.com.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on May 7, 2026.

Karl Stoltz, Public relations Director, +46 (0) 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/today-essity-hosts-its-capital-markets-day---accelerating-progress-by-sharpening-focus-and-execution,c4345529

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