STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2026, the hygiene and health company Essity will hold its Capital Markets Day at the company's office in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and is expected to conclude at approximately 13:00.

Agenda:

Essity Group – Ulrika Kolsrud, President & CEO

Health & Medical – Anand Chandarana, President Health & Medical

Personal Care – Tuomas Yrjölä, President Personal Care

Consumer Tissue – Volker Zöller, President Consumer Tissue

Professional Hygiene – Pablo Fuentes, President Professional Hygiene

Essity Group financials – Fredrik Rystedt, CFO & EVP

Summary and Q&A

The presentations will also be live-streamed via the following link, Essity CMD 2026 Webcast, with the opportunity to submit questions.

The number of participants who can attend in person in Gothenburg is limited and restricted to institutional investors, analysts, and media. Registration is available here: Essity's Capital Markets Day 2026. The day includes a guided tour of Essity's R&D operations in Gothenburg, as well as demonstrations of innovations across the company's product categories. In the afternoon, participants will have the opportunity to visit one of Essity's production facilities in Lilla Edet or Falkenberg, both located near Gothenburg.

A very warm welcome!

For additional information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: 070 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Tel: 073 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/agenda-for-essity-s-capital-markets-day-accelerating-progress-by-sharpening-focus-and-execution,c4340902

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