Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Size Worth $947.3 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tissue engineered skin substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 947.3 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements, high demand for skin grafts, and rising prevalence of acute wounds are the key driving factors for the market.

Rising demand for skin grafts is a major factor boosting market growth. The recent trend of burn care and treatment has shifted to a more comprehensive approach which not only focuses on recovery from burn injury but also on improvement in long-term function and form of the healed injury and quality of life. Owing to this trend the demand for use of grafting and other substitutes in treatment and management of acute burns has increased and is rising at a constant pace.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the biological segment held the market share in 2019 as the graft is prepared from patient's skin and it easily matches with the infected site

The acute wounds segment held the largest market share in 2019 as skin grafts are, generally, used in the treatment of burn injuries and surgeries. Thus, increasing prevalence of burn cases is anticipated to drive the market

The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds in this region

Prominent key players present in the tissue engineered skin substitutes market are Amarantus BioScience Holdings; Organogenesis, Inc.; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Smith and Nephew; BSN medical; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Medtronic; and Tissue Regenix

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Biosynthetic, Biological), By Application (Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

Skin grafts are majorly used on partial and full thickness burns and have an important role in treatment of burn injuries. The grafts can be biological or synthetic in nature. Biological sources of skin grafts include cadaver skin, skin from the patient itself, and skin obtained from another donor either an allograft or xenograft. Moreover, these grafts provide more intact extracellular matrix, which aids in healing of wounds. Skin grafts allow excellent re-epithelization due to the presence of basement membrane and also show increased control over scaffold composition. It also has advantages over other dressing materials in terms of absorbency and frequency of dressing change. Aforementioned benefits are anticipated to drive the overall growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tissue engineered skin substitutes market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Synthetic



Biosynthetic



Biological

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Acute Wounds



Surgery & Trauma





Burn Injuries



Chronic Wounds



Diabetic Foot Ulcers





Pressure Ulcers





Venous Leg Ulcers





Other Chronic Wounds

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Wound Care Centers



Others

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

