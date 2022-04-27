Tire Materials Market to Hit US$ 99.99 Bn by 2028: Says Future Market Insights

Tire Materials Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements, Textile Reinforcements), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, LCV) & by Regions

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tire materials market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to a number of factors. One major driver is the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which require specialized tires made out of high-quality materials. Tire manufacturers are responding to this demand by upgrading their production processes and exploring new materials that can deliver increased performance and durability.

Additionally, advances in tire assembly technologies have allowed manufacturers to reduce the amount of material needed while still achieving superior results, further fueling market growth. Overall, it seems likely that the market for tire materials will continue expanding in the years to come, making now an ideal time to get involved in this dynamic industry. According to the report, the global tire materials market has been envisaged to approach the valuation of US$ 100 Bn towards the end of forecast period.

Silica to Witness an Upsurge in Demand with Increasing Production of Green Tires

Synthetic rubber and fillers used in automotive tires have significantly changed over the past decade. Attributing to the rising environmental concerns, many regions have formed regulations that mandate tire labeling. The implementation of labeling initiatives and growing environmental concerns have led to an increase in the production of high-performance tires or green tires. Regulatory bodies have also laid incentives for manufacturers and consumers with a preference for performance tires.

Due to the adoption of green technology, silica is extensively being used as a filler material as an effective replacement for carbon black in the recent years. The adoption of silica in the production of green tires has reduced CO2 emissions almost by 7% and increased fuel efficiency. Thus, increasing focus towards the reduction of carbon footprint and greenhouse gas effects is driving the demand for silica in tire production.

Increasing Automotive Production and Ever-rising Size of Vehicle Fleet to Boost the Tire Materials Market

Tires are a vital part of the automotive industry and thus, the production and sales of vehicles directly affect the dynamics within the tire industry. Increasing automotive production in emerging economies has been driving the demand for tires from OEM manufacturers, which has led to an increase in tire production activities. Growing tire production is driving the demand for tire materials. In a vehicle, a tire is one such part that must be replaced frequently, after every 2-3 years.

A tire experiences maximum wear and tear. Further, it is estimated that in FY2017, the global vehicle parc was about 1.3 Billion. Thus, it can be easily concluded that the growing vehicle parc and production will augment the market of automotive tires. Expansion of the tire industry is expected to fuel the demand for tire materials while the growing fleet size will add to tire replacement activities and indirectly influence the demand for tire materials.

Increasing middle-class population, coupled with rising urbanization in developing countries, is expected to increase the number of vehicle owners as many people will be able to afford vehicles. Apart from this, the increasing youth population has also led to an increase in the sales of automotive, which is a positive sign for the tire materials market.

Also, changing lifestyle and increased standard of living have increased the adoption of high-performance tires as well as branded tires, which is expected to positively impact the tire materials market. The increasing number of vehicle owners will push the growth of both OEM as well as aftermarket segments and thus, the growing demand for tires is expected to boost the tire materials market in the coming period.

East Asia will Become a Prominent Regional Market for Tire Materials

The global tire industry has been witnessing a shift in tire manufacturing activity, with East Asia and South Asia accounting for more than 50% of tire manufacturing facilities. Easily available raw materials, economic & political stability, and availability of skilled & cheap labor have attracted key tire manufacturers to invest in East Asia and South Asia.

China and Japan are prominent tire manufacturing countries wherein China is estimated to be the leading tire producer and the presence of companies such as Bridgestone Corporation and Yokohama Rubber Company makes Japan a promising tire manufacturing country, owing to which East Asia is estimated to be the prominent market for tire materials.

North America and Europe tire industries are estimated witness a slowdown in the coming years, due to the increasing competition from Chinese tire manufacturers and their low-ranged products. However, North America and Europe are anticipated to be potential markets for tire materials, owing to the predominance of key tire manufacturers in the region.

Solvay SA, Lanxess AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JSR Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, and Evonik Industries AG are among the key players identified in the tire materials market.

Robust Industrial Growth Driving HCV and LCV Sales

Due to the flourishing industrial sector, including manufacturing, mining, construction, utilities and oil & gas, the sales of HCVs and LCVs has increased in the global market and is expected to further increase during the forecast period. Due to this, many tire companies are entering the market in the Asia-Pacific and MEA regions with the hope of capitalizing on increased sales and expanding their geographical footprint.

Companies in the tire materials market are focusing on developing products that comply with safety norms of the local market. Through effective research, development and innovation, global manufacturers will find opportunities to capture the unexploited market and increase their market share. Thus, increasing tire production activities to cater to this increasing demand will positively influence the tire materials market

