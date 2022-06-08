Tipalti Announces New Features to Centralize and Enable Advanced Invoice Collaboration for Accounts Payable Teams

B2B fintech unicorn enhances users' ability to connect internally within its AP solution with Bill Talk and Bill Docs

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipalti, the leading global payables solution, today announced Bill Talk and Bill Docs, two new enhancements to its accounts payable automation solution, which will further modernize the invoice approval process. The latest innovations make it effortless for buyers and approvers to collaborate, while improving audit readiness and accelerating approval cycle times.

When approving invoices, it's critical for buyers and approvers to easily and quickly connect and work together. Today, most of these dialogues are held outside the context of the bill, leading to challenges when tracking Q&As, repeated back and forth interactions, and delays. The new Bill Talk and Bill Docs product innovations allow buyers, AP staff and business approvers to work with each other directly on the bill by exchanging questions and comments and attaching documents within Tipalti, all without needing to log in. These updates will save thousands of Tipalti users time and resources by simplifying these approval conversations and centralizing feedback directly on the bill.

"The AP process has historically been the most time-consuming function in finance," said Roby Baruch, Chief Product Officer at Tipalti. "One of the key pain points finance teams cite is the chaotic back and forth of invoice approvals. These features are the latest example of how Tipalti is reshaping how businesses manage their financial operations by eliminating manual, burdensome processes."

Bill Talk Key Capabilities:

Ability to message via chats with approvers

Tag team members within the bill

Automatically also sends an email to tagged users, so nothing gets missed

Easily reply to tags via email without the need to log into Tipalti

Bill Docs Key Capabilities:

Upload and review bill-related documents

Easily access documents via Tipalti's approval email (no login required)

Easily pin relevant documents to bills, such as a contract or receipt

Attach documents to messages in Bill Talk

Easily attach the body of an email automatically

On top of the latest enhancements to its accounts payable automation solution, Tipalti also announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with a 2022 Top Rated Award. This is the second consecutive year Tipalti has won Top Rated for the Accounts Payable category. Based entirely on customer feedback, TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products.

About Tipalti

Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while strengthening financial controls and spend visibility. For more information, visit tipalti.com.

