Outdated Finance Processes Are Limiting Business Growth, Say 70% of UK Finance Professionals

Nearly half (47%) of UK finance teams still rely on manual or mostly manual AP processes, as global complexity and economic volatility increase pressure

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipalti, the AI-powered platform for finance automation, today released The Global Finance Outlook: Are Teams Equipped for Today's Economy?, revealing that many UK finance teams are struggling to keep pace with the rising complexity of global business.

The UK-focused report, a subset of the broader Global Finance Outlook, is based on feedback from over 600 finance professionals. It highlights how global business complexity, outdated accounts payable (AP) systems, tariffs, and evolving regulations are creating critical risks for organisations. Despite a push for greater strategic influence, many UK finance leaders remain constrained by manual, inefficient systems that slow decision-making, limit growth, and wear down morale.

Key findings include:

External Pressures Are Disrupting Growth: Economic uncertainty and geopolitical shifts are weighing heavily on UK businesses. More than half (51%) of UK finance professionals say U.S.-related tariffs are directly impacting their international growth plans, while almost a third (29%) report delays in financial decision-making due to budget or headcount adjustments. Only 16% say their organisation has avoided economic impact, underscoring the widespread ripple effect of external pressures on operational agility.





Digging deeper, the report shows the day-to-day consequences of inefficient, manual AP processes, including time spent: resolving errors (40%), processing and coding invoices (32%), chasing invoice approvals (32%), reconciling payments (31%), communication gaps between departments (31%), and dealing with mismatched POs and invoices (30%).





Rob Israch, President of Tipalti, comments on the findings: "Automating accounts payable isn't just about efficiency, it's about unlocking strategic agility. In today's volatile economic landscape, manual processes slow decision-making and limit scalability. As UK businesses navigate both global pressures and internal constraints, the message is clear: manual AP processes are no longer sustainable. Intelligent automation is not just a tool for efficiency, it's a strategic imperative for growth, resilience, and talent retention."

Automation as a Catalyst for Growth and Resilience

Nearly a third (29%) say manual processes have caused errors in financial deliverables, and 26% report compliance and risk issues, which slow down operations and contribute to rising frustration. Shockingly, it is having a negative impact on team morale (27%) and driving greater employee turnover (20%).

However, automation is helping finance leaders build more resilient, future-ready teams. 83% of finance professionals agree that automation supports long-term business goals, and 73% say it helps retain skilled finance talent—critical in a competitive hiring environment.

Teams Embracing Automation Are Seeing the Benefit

Encouragingly, UK finance teams are beginning to embrace change. 59% have fully or partially implemented AI tools, and their top investment priorities for the coming year include AI (33%), AP automation (33%), and fraud detection (24%). Even more promising, 60% of finance professionals say they have a clear plan to modernise AP within the next 12 months.

The benefits are tangible. Teams that have adopted automation report time savings (54%), cost reductions (36%), and productivity gains (34%) without increasing headcount. Automation is also enabling faster invoice processing, improved fraud detection, fewer payment errors, and quicker month-end close, freeing finance teams to focus on strategic analysis rather than transaction processing.

To read the UK-focused report, a subset of the broader The Global Finance Outlook: Are Teams Equipped for Today's Economy? in full, visit here.

About Tipalti

