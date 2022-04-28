Tineco Presents Upgrades of Its Successful FLOOR ONE Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner Series

Annual spring cleaning is a necessary part for many households. To address this need, Tineco introduced these upgraded versions of its award-winning wireless FLOOR ONE Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, helping homeowners clean their floors with more convenience and efficiency.

New Features:

Suction Mode: The FLOOR ONE Extreme models feature a suction mode that targets damp bathroom floors as well as spilled liquids anywhere, absorbing debris and moisture without consuming fresh water. This allows users to clean large areas with the same clean water tank.

Additional Brush Rollers: For optimum hygienic and odourless use, Tineco's Extreme models contain 2 replacement brush rollers for use in different spaces.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE Family

The FLOOR ONE Series includes various products to meet a variety of needs in the home. All products are equipped with the intelligent iLOOP dust sensor, which detects the dirtiness level of the floor and automatically adjusts suction power and roller speed for an effective clean. More smart features include the Tineco voice assistant, app connectivity, and an LED display.

The popular FLOOR ONE S3 is the predecessor to the S3 Extreme and is Tineco's first generation smart wet/dry vacuum. The more recent FLOOR ONE S5 and S5 PRO contain larger water tanks and have improved edge cleaning performance. With the S5 COMBO, users get an intelligent floor cleaner and a handheld vacuum cleaner.

"We are pleased to bring more people powerful cleaning options. Customers can access and try out our products at retail stores, as usual, to find a better, smarter cleaning tool for their home", says Marco Getz, General Manager of Tineco Europe.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the home smart appliance category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

