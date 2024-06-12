Time Change for Newmark Presentation at IDEAS Conference

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today announced that Jason McGruder, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday June 13, 2024.

The live webcast of Newmark's Presentation for the IDEAS Investor Conference will be available to the public through the webcast link on June 13, 2024, at 7:55 a.m. ET, https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa43/nmrk/2232448 and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://ir.nmrk.com.

(Note: if clicking the above links do not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URL into your browser's address bar.)

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. As of March 31, 2024, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,600 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K.

