Newmark Continues Middle East Expansion, Hiring Senior Valuation Experts Benjamin Cullum and Jonathan Jeffrey

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces two senior additions to its expanding Middle East Valuation & Advisory business, appointing Benjamin Cullum as Senior Director and Head of Valuations Middle East and Jonathan Jeffrey as Director. The duo brings more than three decades of combined experience across valuation, asset management and strategic consultancy throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). These appointments mark the continued expansion of Newmark's valuation and advisory capabilities across the Gulf, aligning with the firm's broader global growth strategy and increasing demand for high-quality consultancy services across the Middle East.

"Benjamin and Jonathan bring deep market insight, proven leadership and a sophisticated understanding of complex, multi-asset portfolios across the Middle East," said Stefan Burch, Senior Managing Director, Middle East Valuation & Advisory. "Their appointments further strengthen Newmark's advisory capabilities and reinforce our commitment to supporting clients as they navigate dynamic and fast-growing markets across the region."

Cullum joins Newmark with more than 20 years of leadership experience across the UK and Middle East, advising on major mixed-use developments, banking portfolios and government-led strategic initiatives across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. Most recently, he served as Head of Valuations and Advisory MENA at Chestertons International. In that role, he rebuilt and led a multijurisdictional team responsible for delivering more than $21 billion in annual real estate valuations, while driving significant revenue growth and enhancing regulatory compliance across the region. Previously, he served as General Manager and Country Head for Hamptons International & Partners in Oman, where he oversaw valuation, strategic asset management, development consultancy and property management operations.

Jeffrey brings a strong track record of transforming large-scale real estate portfolios and driving performance for institutional owners. Most recently, he led asset management for Osool Integrated Real Estate Company, wholly owned by GOSI, overseeing more than 30 assets comprising over 300 buildings valued in excess of SAR 30 billion. Jeffrey previously held senior roles at Eltizam Asset Management Group and Knight Frank, where he led the valuation team across the UAE.

