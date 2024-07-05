TIER IV hardware now available on Amazon, including C1 Camera, C2 Camera and GMSL2-USB3.0 Converter

TOKYO, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to announce that its C1 Camera, C2 Camera and GMSL2-USB3.0 Converter are now available on Amazon. This new sales channel complements the company's existing distributor network, expanding access to TIER IV's hardware lineup. Through Amazon's international shipping service, the products can now be delivered to customers in 65 countries and regions worldwide *1.

Featured products

C1 Camera ( product page ): Featuring a high dynamic range of 120dB and exceptional connectivity, this automotive-grade hardware is already in use by over 100 companies globally. Its versatile applications include autonomous driving, driver assistance, autonomous mobile robots, and security and surveillance.

): Featuring a high dynamic range of 120dB and exceptional connectivity, this automotive-grade hardware is already in use by over 100 companies globally. Its versatile applications include autonomous driving, driver assistance, autonomous mobile robots, and security and surveillance. C2 Camera ( product page ): A step up from the baseline model, the C2 Camera features a 5.4 megapixels resolution, excelling in long-distance object and signal recognition.

): A step up from the baseline model, the C2 Camera features a 5.4 megapixels resolution, excelling in long-distance object and signal recognition. GMSL2-USB3.0 Converter *2 ( product page ): Facilitating the use of high-quality automotive cameras with different types of computers, this converter enables connections via USB 3.0, expanding the range of devices developers can utilize in autonomous systems.

Pricing

Each product is available at the following prices. A campaign is currently underway where customers can purchase a C1 Camera or C2 Camera along with a GMSL2-USB3.0 converter, and receive a 50% discount on the GMSL2-USB3.0 converter for each camera purchased *3.

C1 Camera: ¥132,000 (tax included)

C2 Camera: ¥165,000 (tax included)

GMSL2-USB3.0 Converter: ¥66,000 (tax included)

AmazonGlobal international shipping service

Global destinations: Available in 65 countries and regions

Shipping options: Choose from economy, standard or premium shipping

Shipping costs: Varies based on product weight, size and destination

Tracking: Monitor shipment status online

Customs and import taxes: May apply

Returns and exchanges: Available for most products

Website: https://amzn.to/3Vq6nQg

*1 An Amazon Japan account is required to place orders. International shipping to certain countries or regions, including the United States and China, is not currently supported. For more details, please select "Choose your location" on the Amazon product page.

*2 Cables are not included.

*3 Please add the products to the same cart when making a purchase.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , our commitment to open-source software enables individuals and organizations to thrive within the evolving technology for autonomous driving, reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

