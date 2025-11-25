TIER IV and HORIBA MIRA collaborate to fuel autonomous driving deployments in UK and Europe

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, and HORIBA MIRA , a UK-based provider of cutting-edge engineering, research and test services, are working together to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technologies in the UK and Europe. Through this collaboration, TIER IV will expand the deployment of its autonomous driving platforms in the region, with HORIBA MIRA providing access to its facilities and engineering expertise.

TIER IV will deliver software and hardware solutions – including its autonomous driving system, Minibus 2.0 electric vehicle, sensor packages, and operational support – while HORIBA MIRA will provide services for localization and safety validation of the software and hardware. HORIBA MIRA will also provide engineering support to ensure compliance with local regulatory and operational requirements.

The collaboration's first project will see the deployment of an autonomous bus on HORIBA MIRA's proving ground, laying the groundwork for future Level 4 operations at its UK technology hub.

With a strong track record of Level 4 autonomous vehicle deployments across Japan, TIER IV aims to share its technical expertise with municipalities, transport operators, and vehicle manufacturers throughout Europe. TIER IV's autonomous driving system supports a wide range of use cases, from off-road dump trucks to factory logistics, and regional partnerships will help extend deployments into new environments.

"We are delighted to join forces with HORIBA MIRA to accelerate the deployment of autonomous driving technologies across the UK and Europe," said TIER IV COO Ko Miyoshi. "By combining our advanced platforms with HORIBA MIRA's world-leading engineering and validation expertise, we aim to accelerate the realization of safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions tailored to local needs. This collaboration marks an important step toward our shared vision of making autonomous driving accessible to all."

"At HORIBA MIRA, we've made significant investments in autonomous vehicle technologies over the past several years to help enable safe and scalable deployment across Europe," said Alastair Evanson, head of business development and commercial operations. "Collaborating with TIER IV on this project is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting innovation in the sector, and we're pleased to provide the engineering and testing expertise needed to help localize their technology for European environments."

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

About HORIBA MIRA

HORIBA MIRA is a global leader in advanced engineering, research, and testing services, with a proven track record in enabling the safe development and deployment of Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs). Based at its state-of-the-art Technology Park in the UK, HORIBA MIRA offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities including vehicle simulation, functional safety validation, cybersecurity assurance, and real-world testing across a range of autonomous platforms.

With over £100 million invested in infrastructure and innovation, HORIBA MIRA provides access to purpose-built proving grounds, autonomous-ready test environments, and a dedicated team of engineers and domain experts. The company plays a pivotal role in supporting industry, government, and academia to accelerate the adoption of autonomous mobility solutions, ensuring they meet rigorous safety, regulatory, and operational standards.

Media contact

pr@tier4.jp

Business inquires

sales@tier4.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168831/TIERIV_Logo.jpg