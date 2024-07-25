Thyseed and BASF Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive High-quality Growth in Infant and Children's Products Industry

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyseed, a leading Chinese maternal and infant brand, and BASF, a global chemicals industry giant, have officially signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at advancing the baby products industry. The collaboration was announced at an event titled "Global Synergy for Safe-guarding Newborns," where Thyseed founder and CEO, Mr. Wang Hao, and BASF's vice president of global business management specialty polymers, Ms. Mia Pettersson, formalized the agreement.

The collaboration signifies not only the achievement of a strategic alliance but also a new beginning for Thyseed and BASF working together. Both parties aim to lead the baby industry towards healthier growth and provide newborns worldwide with premium, safer feeding products, setting new benchmarks in quality and safety.

At the event, Mr. Wang traced Thyseed's history in the infant feeding products sector since its establishment in 2016, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to its "Design from Love" product philosophy, which places user needs and experiences at the forefront of all innovations. Thyseed's introduction of transition feeding bottles, with sales topping five million units, illustrates its robust market presence and the strong trust it has cultivated among consumers.

Thyseed's collaboration with BASF focuses on sourcing safer materials and expanding its global market presence. Key aspects of the collaboration include the adoption of Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) materials and technology exchange.

Mr. Wang expressed optimism about the strategic partnership, noting the anticipated positive impact on Thyseed's global expansion and enhancement of its international competitiveness. He reiterated the company's commitment to relentless innovation and to maintaining the highest safety standards in the production of baby products.

BASF, with a workforce of approximately 112,000 employees worldwide and sales totaling 68.9 billion Euros in 2023, is renowned in the chemical industry for its expertise, particularly in Ultrason® Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) materials used extensively in the baby products sector, underscoring its market leadership.

Ms. Mia Pettersson highlighted BASF's guiding philosophy of leading innovation in chemical technology while pursuing economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

She further emphasized the critical role of safe materials in the infant product industry and noted that the strategic partnership with Thyseed seamlessly aligns with both companies' forward-looking goals and business strategies. Through the collaboration, BASF contributes its technical expertise and enhances supply chain synergies with Thyseed, driving technological advancements and efficiencies through technical exchange and co-development of novel, safer materials. Ms. Pettersson also underlined the joint efforts of Thyseed and BASF to raise the safety and quality standards of baby products worldwide.

The event gathered stakeholders from both companies, including distributors from Thyseed's and Wacker's global networks, loyal customers, and media professionals, signaling a new phase in their joint mission to better newborn care worldwide.

