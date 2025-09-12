Thunderpick Partners with Oddin.gg and Introduces BetPeek, First Fully Interactive Esports Viewing Platform

BetPeek Allows Viewers to Control How They Watch the Action Like Never Before

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick, the leading esports betting platform, in partnership with Oddin.gg , a provider of end-to-end esports betting solutions, today announced the exclusive launch of BetPeek, a first-of-its-kind interactive esports viewing experience available only on Thunderpick.io .

While most esports streams today limit fans to static broadcast feeds and pre-selected camera angles, BetPeek flips the script. For the first time, viewers can control how they watch the action—transforming every match into a personalized, immersive event.

BetPeek's key features include:

Follow Any Player – Switch instantly to the POV of any competitor on the server.





– Switch instantly to the POV of any competitor on the server. Dynamic Camera Control – Place the camera anywhere on the map for a unique vantage point.





– Place the camera anywhere on the map for a unique vantage point. X-Ray Vision – Unlock strategic insights by seeing what players can't.





– Unlock strategic insights by seeing what players can't. Play, Pause & Rewind – Revisit every clutch play with DVR-style controls.





– Revisit every clutch play with DVR-style controls. Integrated Betting Tools – Access deeper context and analysis to inform smarter wagers.

"Traditional esports streams have barely evolved; they're often one-size-fits-all broadcasts that leave fans wishing for more control," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "BetPeek completely changes that. By putting fans in the driver's seat, we're delivering an esports experience that's not just more engaging, but truly revolutionary for bettors and spectators alike."

Why It Matters

Until now, esports fans had little choice beyond passively watching standard tournament streams or fragmented co-streams. BetPeek represents the next era: an interactive, on-demand, and bet-integrated platform unlike anything else in the industry. For bettors, this means unprecedented visibility into momentum shifts, rotations, and player form. For fans, it's a chance to experience the match exactly how they want.

Exclusive to Thunderpick

BetPeek is available only on Thunderpick.io , reinforcing Thunderpick's position as the most innovative esports betting destination worldwide. In partnership with Oddin.gg , a global leader in esports betting solutions, Thunderpick continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in live, fan-first esports engagement.

About Thunderpick

Thunderpick is the leading esports betting platform committed to delivering fans state-of-the-art tools and experiences. With a huge selection of events, high-quality live streams, lightning-fast performance, generous welcome bonuses, and nonstop giveaways, Thunderpick delivers unmatched excitement and value for every player.

About Oddin.gg

Oddin.gg is the number one B2B choice for esports betting—and the only provider on the market offering a true end-to-end solution. It supports sportsbooks and platforms globally with award-winning esports odds feeds, risk management, iFrame, widgets, 24/7 content, BetBuilder, marketing services, and more.

