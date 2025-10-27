FURIA Pulls Off the Reverse Sweep to Win Thunderpick World Championship 2025

The Brazilian team helped set a new viewership record for the Thunderpick series, driving a 62% increase over last year's championship finals.

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick , the leading esports betting platform delivering fans cutting-edge tools and experiences, today announced that FURIA has emerged victorious at the Thunderpick World Championship 2025 — one of the tournament's most competitive editions yet, featuring four of the world's top 10 ranked teams. FURIA takes home the $500,000 first-place prize, with KSCERATO earning his first Grand Final MVP.

Thunderpick World Championship 2025

FURIA's steady performance and relentless focus were on full display throughout the tournament, culminating in a Finals victory over Natus Vincere. After NAVI went up two maps to zero, FURIA did what many thought was impossible and completed a dominant reverse sweep with a 13:1 on the decisive map.

Natus Vincere finished second place, earning $150,000. The MongolZ, who won the Thunderpick World Championship last year, finished third after defeating Aurora earlier in the day, receiving $70,000 and $50,000, respectively. Venom, 9z, Imperial and OG all placed fifth through eighth, taking home $20,000 each.

"It is a privilege to congratulate FURIA as the Thunderpick World Champions! This tournament was thrilling, featuring exceptional gameplay. The success of our World Championship is thanks to the incredible teams, streamers, partners, staff, and everyone behind the scenes who made it possible, as well as the passionate fans who make this event so special," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick.

This year marks the third consecutive Thunderpick World Championship. Last year, The MongolZ stunned HEROIC to claim their third international title of the season, cementing their status on the global CS2 stage. In 2023, FaZe Clan took the crown after defeating Virtus.pro, with Robin "ropz" Kool earning the MVP title. The TWC 2025 Finals are presented in collaboration with Hotspawn, a leading hub for esports news and analysis.

Full final standings from the event are available on HLTV Tournament Page .

About Thunderpick World Championship

The Thunderpick World Championship is a premier Counter-Strike 2 tournament with a $1,000,000 prize pool – the highest prize ever sponsored by a bookmaker to date. Now in its third year, the championship brings together the world's best CS2 teams to compete across online qualifiers and live LAN finals. Hosted in collaboration with data partner GRID, TWC has quickly become a fixture of the global Counter-Strike calendar.

About Thunderpick

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is the premier esports platform with a massive selection of events and markets to participate in and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

