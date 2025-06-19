Thriving Silicon Photonics Market to Cross $8.13 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Photonics Market is projected to be valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2023 and reach USD 8.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Driven by increasing demands for high-speed data transfer and bandwidth-intensive applications.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Silicon Photonics Market growth of 25.8% comprises a vast array of Component, Product, Application and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Silicon Photonics Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Silicon Photonics Market is experiencing significant growth. The silicon photonics market worldwide continues to grow rapidly due to several emerging factors which surpass the conventional requirements of data centre and telecom industries. The exponential growth of AI and machine learning processing demands ultra-fast data transfer and low-latency computing which are strengths of silicon photonics. The expansion of optical interconnects in high-performance computing systems alters data architecture frameworks within hyperscale computing environments. Integrating optical and electronic components on a single chip through co-packaged optics represents a revolutionary trend that drives progress in chip design and manufacturing methodologies. The increasing priority for sustainable data transmission methods is driving companies toward photonic solutions that use much less power compared to copper-based systems. The development of quantum computing and LiDAR technologies especially for autonomous vehicles and next-generation sensors broadens silicon photonics applications. The market enters a new phase of expansion and diversification due to combined forces driven by strong investments in 5G infrastructure alongside growing interest in photonic circuits for consumer electronics.

The need for high-speed data transmission due to the rapid increase in data traffic represents a key market driver:

The silicon photonics market grows primarily because of the exponential surge in global data traffic resulting from cloud computing advances, artificial intelligence developments, Internet of Things expansion, 5G communications deployment, and the use of data-intensive services like video streaming and real-time analytics. Copper-based interconnects cannot sustain adequate bandwidth and latency while maintaining energy efficiency as data centers expand to handle increasing demands. Silicon photonics stands out as an attractive option because it enables ultra-high bandwidth data transmission with lower power usage and reduced signal loss across extended distances.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft as major cloud service providers are channeling investments into next-generation data centers utilizing silicon photonics to enable quicker interconnect speeds and better thermal performance while decreasing ownership costs. New deployment opportunities for silicon photonics-based transceivers and switches emerge from the expansion of edge computing and hyperscale data centers. The requirement for high-speed optical communication remains a critical factor driving market expansion.

Silicon photonics integrates with CMOS technology to enable mass production of photonic devices that remain cost-effective:

The ability of silicon photonics to integrate with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) manufacturing processes represents a major growth driver because it allows photonic devices to be produced inside existing semiconductor foundries using current infrastructure. Mass production of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) becomes highly scalable and reliable while remaining affordable through this compatibility.

Standard silicon wafer processes allow manufacturers to merge photonic and electronic components on one chip which results in small yet power-efficient systems that work for diverse uses such as high-performance computing (HPC) and telecommunication systems along with automotive LiDAR applications. Mature CMOS processes allow manufacturers to produce silicon photonics chips in large volumes which reduces per-unit costs significantly thus making the technology commercially viable and desirable to system integrators and OEMs.

Silicon photonics technology sees increased adoption across emerging fields including artificial intelligence, sensing technologies, and healthcare systems:

Silicon photonics has dominated telecommunications and data centers but is now extending its reach into new emerging sectors. Silicon photonics enables the construction of optical interconnects which provide high bandwidth and low latency essential for parallel data processing and speeding up large language model training in AI and machine learning applications. The development of optical I/O solutions for AI hardware including GPUs and custom accelerators is currently being pursued by companies such as Intel and Ayar Labs.

The medical field is adopting silicon photonics for its non-invasive biosensing capabilities, medical imaging applications, and lab-on-chip technologies because of its exceptional sensitivity combined with its small size. Silicon photonics technology finds application in the automotive industry with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and LiDAR solutions to facilitate accurate 3D mapping and object detection. Defense and aerospace industries investigate silicon photonics advantages for secure communications and environmental sensing applications.

The silicon photonics market is experiencing expanded scope and enhanced market resilience through its varied applications which promises sustained growth across several industries.

The expansion of the silicon photonics market results from the increasing need for more rapid data transmission capabilities along with the scalability advantages of CMOS-based production methods and its application growth in new high-tech fields. Together these elements highlight significant growth prospects and technological significance for the market in the upcoming decade.

Geographical Insights:

Nearly half of the silicon photonics market revenue originated from North America because of its substantial research and development investments along with academic-industry partnerships and major companies operating in the sector. This technology has been broadly implemented throughout numerous sectors such as data centres, telecommunications networks, and high-performance computing systems within the region. North America remains at the forefront of silicon photonics innovation as it strives to expand tech possibilities through higher data rates and better energy efficiency while investigating advanced applications including quantum computing and sensing.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) prediction of 27.8% during the projected timeline. China, Japan, and South Korea lead the development of silicon photonics technology which advances related application fields. The region has experienced a significant emergence of research initiatives alongside government-supported programs and collaborative partnerships to drive innovation in this field. The manufacturing landscape of Asia Pacific stands well defined and exhibits a sustained focus on cost optimization and scalability which continues to drive its growth potential.

Global Silicon Photonics Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the silicon photonics market is divided into, Optical Waveguides, Optical Modulators, Photodetectors, Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters, and Laser. WDM filters generated the highest revenue share at 32.2% , enabling multiple wavelength channels to operate together on one silicon chip.

, enabling multiple wavelength channels to operate together on one silicon chip. Based on Product, the silicon photonics market is divided into, Transceivers, Active Optical Cables, Optical Multiplexers, Optical Attenuators, and Others. Active optical cables lead the market with a revenue share exceeding 35.9% . The market leader will maintain its position during the forecast period because silicon photonic products will continue to drive high-speed data transmission demands.

. The market leader will maintain its position during the forecast period because silicon photonic products will continue to drive high-speed data transmission demands. Based on Application, the silicon photonics market is divided into, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Commercial, Defense and Security, and Others. Approximately 43.1% of revenue currently comes from the IT & telecommunications sector. The IT sector experienced substantial expansion in silicon photonics during recent years with the data center industry leading this trend.

of revenue currently comes from the IT & telecommunications sector. The IT sector experienced substantial expansion in silicon photonics during recent years with the data center industry leading this trend. The Silicon Photonics Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Silicon Photonics Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DAS Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

IBM Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Adtran Networks

Finisar Corporation

Molex, LLC

Mellanox Technologies (NVIDIA Corporation)

Infinera Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Silicon Photonics Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In December 2024 , IBM (US) announced a new CPO process for data center that improves data center connectivity by embedding optical waveguides in silicon photonics, enabling a faster training speed of data center interconnects for generative AI models up to 5 times faster. PWGs use polymer optical waveguides to provide a greater density of optical fibers – up to six times more at the chip edge – and provides a significant improvement in bandwidth and increased cable length from one meter to hundreds of meters.

, IBM (US) announced a new CPO process for data center that improves data center connectivity by embedding optical waveguides in silicon photonics, enabling a faster training speed of data center interconnects for generative AI models up to 5 times faster. PWGs use polymer optical waveguides to provide a greater density of optical fibers – up to six times more at the chip edge – and provides a significant improvement in bandwidth and increased cable length from one meter to hundreds of meters. In November 2024 , Celestial AI (US) acquired Rockley Photonics' (US) silicon photonics IP for USD 20 million . This included worldwide issued and pending patents for optoelectronic systems-in-package, EAMs, and optical switch technology. Rockley's IP integrates into Celestial AI's Photonic Fabric technology platform for AI data center infrastructure.

, Celestial AI (US) acquired Rockley Photonics' (US) silicon photonics IP for . This included worldwide issued and pending patents for optoelectronic systems-in-package, EAMs, and optical switch technology. Rockley's IP integrates into Celestial AI's Photonic Fabric technology platform for AI data center infrastructure. In October 2024 , Lumentum (US) exhibited at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2024 and showcased its 800G ZR+ coherent pluggable transceivers. These transceivers were designed for extended reach and higher optical power to support AI infrastructure and long-reach data center interconnects. These transceivers use Lumentum's proprietary indium phosphide for improved performance.

, Lumentum (US) exhibited at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2024 and showcased its 800G ZR+ coherent pluggable transceivers. These transceivers were designed for extended reach and higher optical power to support AI infrastructure and long-reach data center interconnects. These transceivers use Lumentum's proprietary indium phosphide for improved performance. In October 2024 , Cisco Investments (US) invested in a Series A funding round for Xscape Photonics, which raised USD 44 million to develop the ChromX platform for increasing scalability and performance in AI data centers by leveraging multi-color, programmable photonics technology.

, Cisco Investments (US) invested in a Series A funding round for Xscape Photonics, which raised to develop the ChromX platform for increasing scalability and performance in AI data centers by leveraging multi-color, programmable photonics technology. In March 2024 , MACOM (US) introduced MACOM PURE DRIVE 200 Gbps per lane Liner Drive to enable the design of 1.6 TB linear pluggable optical ("LPO") modules.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the forecasted market size of the Silicon Photonics Market in 2030?

Ø The forecasted market size of the Silicon Photonics Market is USD 8.13 billion in 2030.

2. Who are the leading players in the Silicon Photonics Market?

Ø The key players in the Silicon Photonics Market include, Intel Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; DAS Photonics; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; IBM Corporation; STMicroelectronics N.V.; Adtran Networks; Finisar Corporation; Molex; LLC; Mellanox Technologies (NVIDIA Corporation); Infinera Corporation.

3. What are the major drivers for the Silicon Photonics Market?

Ø The rapid expansion of the Silicon Photonics Market is driven by increasing demands for high-speed data transfer and bandwidth-intensive applications.

4. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Silicon Photonics Market?

Ø Nearly half of the silicon photonics market revenue originated from North America because of its substantial research and development investments along with academic-industry partnerships and major companies operating in the sector.

5. Which is the largest segment, by component, during the forecasted period in the Silicon Photonics Market?

Ø The WDM filters generated the highest revenue share at 32.2%, enabling multiple wavelength channels to operate together on one silicon chip.

Conclusion:

The industry of silicon photonics experiences swift growth because rising demands for quick and power-efficient high-bandwidth transmission systems are pushing advancements in telecommunications as well as data centres and high-performance computing. Silicon photonics utilizes established CMOS fabrication methods to merge electronics with photonics on one cost-efficient scalable device platform. Next-generation connectivity relies on silicon photonics as a critical enabler because cloud computing growth, AI workloads demand and 5G networks expansion speed up its adoption. The performance of optical systems gets improved through hybrid integration advancements while wavelength-division multiplexing and photonic integrated circuits help to lower latency periods. The advancement of edge computing and quantum technologies positions silicon photonics to serve as a vital building block for swift optical systems which are both space-efficient and low power consuming. The silicon photonic technology market sustains growth through strategic partnerships together with increased research funding and government programs which support digital transformation initiatives.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— manufacturers, suppliers, investors, research institutions, regulatory bodies, and end-users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 8.13 billion by 2030, the Global Silicon Photonics Market represents a significant opportunity for tech startups, venture capital firms, academic spin-offs, patent holders, and independent innovators, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

