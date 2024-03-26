Three Billion Dollars in Lotto Prizes On Offer at theLotter Australia

SYDNEY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The jackpots of the two leading American lotteries offer more than an estimated AU$3 billion (US$1.97 billion) in prizes this week. Australians ready to take a chance at winning such massive lotto payouts can sign up at theLotter Australia, a lottery service supplier authorised under licence to provide a service to customers whereby a customer's own selection of numbers is matched to an authorised international lottery.

In its upcoming draw on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, the popular US Mega Millions first division prize has skyrocketed to an estimated AU$1.68 billion (US$1.1 billion). At theLotter Australia, customers can purchase entries to US MegaLuck, where their number selection will be matched with an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Mega Millions draw from licenced US Mega Millions retailers.

The US Powerball lottery, meanwhile, offers a first division prize of an estimated AU$1.32 billion (US$865 million) in its draw on Wednesday, 27 March 2024. TheLotter Australia customers can purchase entries to US PowerLuck and their number selections will be matched with an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Powerball draw from licenced US Powerball retailers.

If a customer's numbers in US MegaLuck or US PowerLuck come up in their respective draws, they win a prize equivalent to that awarded in the US Mega Millions and US Powerball draws for the corresponding prize division, less local taxes.

Australians eager to take a chance at winning a billion dollar jackpot prize can sign up and fill in their entry forms at theLotter.com.au in time for the draws.

About theLotter Australia

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia's Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. theLotter Australia's' Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.