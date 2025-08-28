Threat Intelligence Market worth $22.97 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Threat Intelligence Market is projected to grow from USD 11.55 billion in 2025 to USD 22.97 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.

What is threat intelligence?

According to MarketsandMarkets, "Threat intelligence is a comprehensive approach that provides organizations with actionable insights to anticipate, detect, and mitigate cyber risks in an increasingly complex digital landscape. It encompasses multiple domains such as cyber threat intelligence, threat intelligence platforms, external attack surface management, and digital risk protection, each working together to strengthen defenses against evolving threats."

Rising investments from both private and public sectors are accelerating innovation in threat intelligence, enabling more advanced, AI-driven detection and response capabilities. Recent funding rounds, such as Filigran's USD 35 million to expand its OpenCTI platform and Australia's USD 206.4 million allocation for next-gen cyber tools, are fueling real-time collaboration, regulatory responsiveness, and integrated intelligence platforms. This surge in strategic funding is driving the development of holistic, proactive security solutions that strengthen defenses against evolving cyber threats.

By vertical, defense & intelligence segment to register highest growth rate during forecast period

Threat intelligence has become a critical pillar of cybersecurity within the defense and intelligence domain, enabling agencies and military organizations to anticipate, detect, and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats with greater precision. With the growing prevalence of state-sponsored attacks and hybrid warfare, governments are significantly increasing investments in cyber threat intelligence to protect critical infrastructure, defense systems, and supply chain networks. For example, the US Department of Defense allocated more than USD 11 billion in FY2023 toward advancing cyber defense capabilities. International collaborations, such as the Five Eyes alliance, NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, and EU-led initiatives, underscore the importance of intelligence sharing and joint response strategies. A notable case involves a European Union National CERT that adopted a tailored Threat Intelligence Platform to address challenges, including fragmented intelligence sharing, GDPR-driven compliance requirements, and limited cyber situational awareness. By implementing a hub-and-spoke architecture, enhancing data governance, and leveraging national cyber sensor networks, the platform strengthened operational visibility and facilitated faster, more coordinated responses. Large-scale cyber defense exercises, such as Locked Shields, further highlight the role of threat intelligence as both a defensive capability and a strategic enabler in modern cyber warfare.

By solution, DRP segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

Digital Risk Protection (DRP) is a specialized threat intelligence solution that extends security visibility beyond an organization's internal systems to the wider digital ecosystem. It works by continuously monitoring the open web, social media, deep web, and dark web to detect threats such as phishing domains, fake profiles, brand impersonation, credential leaks, or unauthorized data exposure. By providing real-time alerts and automated takedown capabilities, DRP helps organizations neutralize risks before they escalate. This capability is driving market growth as businesses and governments increasingly recognize the importance of protecting their digital footprint and customer trust in a hyperconnected environment. The benefits of DRP include minimizing financial and reputational damage, reducing fraud, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, and strengthening proactive defense strategies. As adoption grows, DRP is emerging as a critical enabler of threat intelligence, helping organizations transform external threat visibility into actionable security measures.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The threat intelligence landscape across the Asia Pacific is being driven by significant developments in China, India, and Japan, each contributing to the region's rising demand for advanced security solutions. According to Qi An Xin, a prominent Chinese cybersecurity company, China recorded a 48% year-on-year increase in targeted intrusion campaigns in 2024, with the manufacturing, energy, and telecom sectors most affected, underscoring the need for persistent monitoring and supply chain threat visibility. In India, as per CERT-In, over 13 million cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2023, while ransomware attacks surged by 53% and crypto-related threats grew by 51%, fueling investments in real-time detection, incident response, and managed threat intelligence services. In Japan, according to the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC), ransomware cases rose by 67% in 2024, alongside multiple state-linked attacks on critical infrastructure, prompting the government to introduce new proactive defense guidelines and expand public-private intelligence sharing initiatives. These country-specific surges are collectively boosting Asia Pacific's adoption of AI-driven threat feeds, cloud-native intelligence platforms, and localized solutions tailored to regional risks, creating strong opportunities for vendors capable of delivering rapid detection, contextual attribution, and automated response capabilities.

Top Key Companies in Threat Intelligence Market:

Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Recorded Future (US), Google (US), Flashpoint (US), Group-IB (Singapore), Kaspersky (Russia), Trellix (US), Rapid7 (US), Fortinet (US), ReliaQuest (US), CPX (UAE), ZeroFox (US), Orange (France), Anomali (US), Resecurity (US), and Help AG (UAE) are some of the key players in the Threat Intelligence Market.

