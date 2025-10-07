This Fall Prime Day, Let Narwal Handle the Deep Cleaning and Save Big

BERLIN, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fall Prime Day, Narwal , a global leader in intelligent floor care and one of the world's top five vacuum brands, helps households keep floors clean and fresh effortlessly. From October 7 to 12, Narwal's latest robot vacuums are available on Amazon with discounts up to €550, while the Narwal Official Store offers exclusive bundles — including two years of accessories — with savings up to €720. With advanced cleaning technology, intelligent navigation, and automated maintenance, these robots handle deep cleaning, making it easy to enjoy a spotless home.

Narwal Prime Day Best Prices

Fall Prime Day Highlights:

Freo Z10 Ultra – €749 (€550 OFF):



Dual cameras, dual-chip processing, and NarMind™ Pro AI to provide intelligent, thorough cleaning across carpets and hard floors. Powerful 18.000Pa suction and adaptive cleaning ensure daily messes are handled with minimal effort, making it ideal for households seeking high-performance deep cleaning.

Freo Z10 – €599 (€300 OFF):



Brings advanced cleaning into a practical package. DualFlow anti-tangle brushes and EdgeReach mopping maintain deep cleanliness while minimizing upkeep, ideal for homes that want consistent results without hands-on intervention.

Narwal Flow – €999 / €1,199 (€300 OFF):



Launched at IFA 2025, delivers thorough cleaning across every surface. Its FlowWash Mopping System features a track mop with 45°C heated water, 16-nozzle distribution, and continuous clean-water circulation for hygienically clean floors, while 22,000Pa suction, CarpetFocus™ technology, and NarMind™ Pro AI tackle dust, dirt, and debris in every corner. The full-size dock includes hassle-free wash, dry, and dust-emptying, while the compact 28 cm dock retains these functions and adds automatic drainage and detergent dispensing in a slimmer form factor.

Freo Z Ultra – €549 (€400 OFF):



Narwal's 2024 flagship still impresses with AI obstacle avoidance, precise navigation, and fully automated hygienic maintenance — a proven choice for busy, modern homes, now at a more accessible price.

Freo X10 Pro – €499 (€100 OFF):



Slim and efficient, it glides under furniture with 11,000 Pa suction and adjustable mop pressure. Multiple carpet modes and a long-lasting dust bag provide practical, reliable cleaning for everyday life.

Freo X Ultra – €429 (€220 OFF):



Advanced cleaning made simple. The all-in-one base empties, washes, and sterilizes, while the TÜV-certified anti-tangle brush prevents hair and debris blockages.

Freo S – €229 (€70 OFF):



Designed for first-time robot users or smaller households, Freo S delivers reliable cleaning at an accessible price. Its 2-in-1 self-emptying base and one-button operation keep floors fresh and maintained without daily effort.

Exclusive Prize Event:

To celebrate Fall Prime Day, Narwal is hosting a special prize event for all fans. Prizes include the Freo Z10, Narwal gift bundles, and many other rewards — every participant is guaranteed to win. For full details and entry, visit the Narwal official website .

With these Fall Prime Day deals, Narwal continues to deliver intelligent, effortless deep cleaning for every home. From flagship models to compact solutions, Narwal robot vacuums keep floors spotless and hygienic with minimal effort. Don't miss these incredible discounts — now on Amazon !

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784295/Banner_ENG_PRN__1.jpg