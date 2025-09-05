Narwal Makes Deep Cleaning Effortless with Game-Changing Lineup at IFA 2025

From groundbreaking robotics to an expanded ecosystem of floor care tools, Narwal redefines clean at every level

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , a global leader in intelligent floor care and one of the world's top five vacuum brands, opens IFA 2025 with a bold showcase of its evolving product philosophy: transforming deep cleaning into an effortless experience. At the heart of Narwal's vision lies a simple truth — true cleanliness goes beyond the surface. Every product is engineered to not only clean, but to understand, adapt, and care for the home in smarter, more intuitive ways.

Narwal at IFA 2025

This year, Narwal introduces its most advanced robotic innovations alongside an all-new lineup of smart floor care tools, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey. From precision mopping to adaptive suction and effortless maintenance, every detail reflects Narwal's commitment to making deep cleaning part of daily life without the effort.

Narwal FLOW – The Flagship of Deep Cleaning

FLOW sets itself apart with the FlowWash Mopping System, the world's first track-based mopping technology with continuous clean-water circulation. This breakthrough innovation anchors FLOW's ability to deliver unmatched hygiene, full coverage, and true deep cleaning.

At the heart of Narwal's vision is the CleanFlow Philosophy, a holistic approach built on three pillars: Mopping Flow, Vacuuming Flow, and Intelligent Flow.

Mopping Flow leverages the FlowWash Mopping System , featuring 45°C hot-water cleaning and a 16-nozzle anti-clog distribution system. Thanks to separate clean and dirty water tanks, the mop that touches your floor is continuously refreshed, cleaning itself as it works to ensure spotless, hygienic results every time. Adaptive EdgeReach Mop extensions complete the system, reaching every corner so no spot is missed.

leverages the , featuring 45°C hot-water cleaning and a 16-nozzle anti-clog distribution system. Thanks to separate clean and dirty water tanks, the mop that touches your floor is continuously refreshed, cleaning itself as it works to ensure spotless, hygienic results every time. Adaptive complete the system, reaching every corner so no spot is missed. Vacuuming Flow delivers 22,000 Pa of suction power , enhanced by CarpetFocus™ technology and an adaptive pressure plate that ensures optimal deep-fiber penetration for a thorough clean across both hard floors and carpets.

delivers , enhanced by and an adaptive that ensures optimal deep-fiber penetration for a thorough clean across both hard floors and carpets. Intelligent Flow is powered by the NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System, combining dual RGB cameras, 3D depth mapping, and 10 TOPS processing. With its ultra-slim 95 mm profile, FLOW glides beneath furniture and clears obstacles up to 4 cm.

Supporting these flows is Narwal's multifunctional self-maintaining dock, which automatically empties dust, washes and dries the track mop, and keeps the system ready for the next cleaning cycle. Together, they form a complete deep-cleaning ecosystem — a flagship robot that doesn't just clean, but redefines what it means to care for your home.

Narwal Freo Z10 Pro – Pure Clean. Pure Ease.

The Freo Z10 Pro is a premium cleaning solution built for households that demand strong performance and intelligent automation. With 18,500Pa suction and CarpetFocus™ technology, it achieves industry-leading efficiency on carpets while removing over 99% of particles across all floor types. A triangular mop with 12N pressure and 180RPM rotation, enhanced by the EdgeReach system, ensures spotless edge-to-edge coverage. Equipped with Dirtsense™ intelligent stain detection and AI navigation that recognizes over 100 objects, the Z10 Pro adapts seamlessly to any environment. Meanwhile, 45–75°C hot-water mop washing and a 2.5L dust bag with a replaceable self-cleaning filter deliver maximum hygiene and up to 120 days of maintenance-free use.

Narwal Freo X10 Pro – All Clean, Zero Effort

The Freo X10 Pro offers a slim, practical cleaning solution for everyday use. At 107 mm, it glides under furniture while delivering 11,000 Pa suction and 8N mop pressure. With laser and TOF navigation and four carpet modes, it handles different floor types efficiently. A 2.5L dust bag enables up to 120 days of hands-free cleaning, while hot-air mop drying and antibacterial materials maintain hygiene. Designed for simplicity and versatility, the X10 Pro makes effortless, reliable cleaning accessible for any household.

Narwal V40 Station – Where Power Meets Effortless Maintenance

The V40 Station is an innovative cordless stick vacuum with an auto-empty dock station designed for powerful, intelligent cleaning with up to 120 minutes of runtime. Its 220AW suction and smart dust detection deliver high-efficiency performance across floors, furniture, bedding, and crevices, while a multi-layer filtration system with dual H13 HEPA filters captures even the finest particles, purifying your home's air. The multi-functional dock integrates 3L dust collection, charging, air filtration, and accessory storage, creating a truly maintenance-free solution. Removable batteries allow extended cleaning sessions, and five versatile tools ensure full-home coverage with minimal effort.

Narwal S30 Pro Wet & Dry Vacuum – Precision on Every Pass

The Narwal S30 Pro is designed for large families, offering powerful cleaning with 20,000 Pa suction and 20N downward pressure to tackle tough messes. Its Narwal-Air Tech ensures lightweight maneuverability, reducing handling load by 48%. With AI DirtSense™ adjusting power based on dirt levels, a Tangle-Free System with Auto Hair-Cutting, and a Quick-Dry Solution, it delivers a deep clean while maintaining ease of use. The five-step self-cleaning system includes waste separation, auto hair removal, and hot air drying, ensuring effortless maintenance and a consistently fresh cleaning experience.

A Glimpse Into the Future

In addition to its full 2025 lineup, Narwal also offers a glimpse of early prototypes: a cordless mattress cleaner and a next-generation wet & dry vacuum. These innovations hint at the brand's future direction, extending deep cleaning into new categories while staying true to its mission of going beyond the surface.

From flagship robotics to handheld precision tools, Narwal's IFA 2025 lineup is united by one mission: to take deep cleaning beyond the surface, making it effortless, intelligent, and a natural part of everyday living.

Experience the full Narwal lineup and discover the latest innovations at Hall 9, Stand 119 during the IFA exhibition, from 5 to 9 September.

Price and Availability

Narwal FLOW is now available on Amazon and the official Narwal website , with launch pricing of 899€ for the Standard Dock (retail price 1299€) and 1099€ for the Compact Dock (retail price 1499€), valid until September 28 .

is now available on and the , with launch pricing of for the Standard Dock (retail price 1299€) and for the Compact Dock (retail price 1499€), valid until . Freo X10 Pro is available on Amazon and the official Narwal website , retailing at 599€ with a special launch offer of 549€ , available until 28 September.

is available on and the , retailing at 599€ with a special launch offer of , available until 28 September. Freo Z10 Pro, V40 Station, and S30 Pro are coming soon. Availability will vary by market — stay tuned to Narwal's official website and social media channels for updates.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762353/Narwal_showcases_latest_FLOW_lineup_IFA_2025_featuring_advanced_vacuuming.jpg