THG Nutrition, Led by Myprotein, Selects Plex Manufacturing Execution System to Standardize Operations and Accelerate Growth

Rockwell Automation smart manufacturing platform will unify manufacturing, enhance real-time visibility, and empower THG for continuous improvement across several sites

MILTON KEYNES, England, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that THG Nutrition, home to Myprotein — the world's largest online sports nutrition brand — has selected the Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to drive operational excellence, support rapid growth, and unify its manufacturing processes across multiple sites.

THG Nutrition delivers high-quality sports nutrition products to more than 70 countries, operating multiple manufacturing facilities worldwide. As part of THG PLC, a global e-commerce and technology leader, THG Nutrition is committed to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. THG's facility in Warrington, United Kingdom, among its largest manufacturing sites, will be the first to implement Plex MES, with plans to expand across additional locations.

"Plex gives us the platform to act fast and smart," said Adam Pyne, production director for THG manufacturing. "With real-time dashboards, guided work instructions, and mobile-enabled inventory tracking, our teams can make informed decisions and optimize scheduling. Plex breaks down operational siloes and empowers our people to collaborate across departments, supporting our commitment to continuous improvement and world-class quality."

THG Nutrition's decision to adopt Plex was driven by the need for real-time operational visibility, streamlined quality management, and efficient inventory and production scheduling. Previously, the company relied on legacy systems and manual processes, which created siloes between departments. By choosing Plex, THG Nutrition gains a unified, cloud-based solution that provides a digital infrastructure that continually updates to the latest software version. This dynamism increases cost predictability while ensuring compliance and strengthening operational resiliency.

THG Nutrition's growth-by-acquisition business model requires rapid deployment of standardized processes across new sites. Plex's configurable, no-code platform enables THG's digital team to quickly replicate solutions, ensuring consistency and efficiency as the company expands. The cloud-based nature of Plex also provides flexibility for divestitures, allowing THG to easily adapt its IT footprint as the business evolves.

"THG Nutrition is growing fast, and Plex is the right solution for that journey," said Tom Forster, regional vice president, enterprise software sales, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "THG selected Plex for its ability to unify manufacturing operations, deliver real-time insights, and support scalable growth. Our platform enables THG to standardize processes, reduce total cost of ownership, and maintain agility in a dynamic market."

Key Features and Functionalities

Real-Time Dashboards: Plex provides out-of-the-box dashboards displaying key performance indicators, enabling THG Nutrition to identify bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement.

Optimized Scheduling: The platform enforces compliance and prevents out-of-sequence production, reducing downtime and allergen-related cleaning requirements.

Unified Data Platform: By consolidating legacy systems into Plex, THG Nutrition lowers IT costs and simplifies infrastructure, supporting long-term operational efficiency.

Self-Sufficiency: Plex's train-the-trainer approach empowers THG's team to manage and deploy the platform independently, giving them control over their digital roadmap.

"Rockwell Automation's deep understanding of the food and beverage sector was important in our selection of Plex," THG's Pyne continued. "The platform's ability to address auditing requirements, streamline processes, and deliver measurable financial and operational value set it apart from competitors."

