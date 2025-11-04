Therme Group Awarded Tender by Singapore to Build Asia's First State-of-the-Art Wellbeing Destination

Marina South Coast to be transformed into next-generation urban infrastructure, advancing wellbeing at scale, the Group's inaugural destination in Asia.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therme Group, the leading global developer and operator of next-generation wellbeing destinations, today announced that it will be developing a S$1 billion state-of-the-art wellbeing oasis in Singapore, following the award of the Concept and Price Revenue Tender for a Wellness Attraction at the Marina South Coastal site by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). This marks Therme Group's first foray into Singapore, creating Asia's first large-scale social wellbeing infrastructure project and the Group's inaugural destination in the region.

Overhead render of the proposed Therme Singapore site, showcasing the layout and surrounding landscape. Image courtesy of Therme Singapore and DP Architects

The winning bid in the tender outlines the development of a sweeping urban oasis on the 4-hectare waterfront site next to Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay. It is projected to welcome around 2 million visitors annually when it reaches full operational capacity, with about half being overseas visitors.

The development will embrace its connection to the sea, integrating water, nature, and architecture to bring holistic wellbeing into everyday urban life. Developed in partnership with Singapore's award-winning multinational architecture firm DP Architects and Therme ARC (Therme Group's in-house architecture practice and design company), the project is envisioned as a world-class, year-round destination designed to reinforce Singapore's position as an urban wellness haven.

"Therme Group is pioneering the future of wellbeing at scale globally," said Dr Robert Hanea, Founder and CEO of Therme Group. "Our winning proposal for the Marina South Coastal site is an honour and a reflection of our shared vision for how cities can integrate wellbeing into everyday life. In Singapore, we are creating a destination for residents and visitors alike—a place where wellness, culture and nature come together. Backed by decades of science and innovation, Therme Singapore will be a state-of-the-art facility that transforms urban life by making holistic health enjoyable and accessible to all."

"Therme Singapore embodies the vision of wellness for all. We will create a welcoming space that caters to people of all ages and backgrounds, promoting healthy living, social connection and community wellbeing. We will partner with local organisations and enterprises to activate the surrounding public spaces, and make this another jewel of Marina Bay—a world-class destination that draws visitors from the region and beyond, showcasing Singapore as a leader in holistic wellness," said Mah Bow Tan, Chairman of Therme Group Asia.

Distinct from traditional spas or resorts, Therme Singapore will be built as a complete wellbeing destination, rooted in Therme Group's core pillars: Water & Nature, Sustainability & Design, and Arts & Culture. The facility will seamlessly integrate thermal pools, lush botanical landscapes, world-class art installations, and cutting-edge health technology under one roof, offering a transformative and restorative experience accessible to everyone.

Therme Singapore is also designed to be a class-leading sustainable development. The facility will incorporate Therme Group's proprietary technology for high-efficiency water recycling, sustainable energy solutions, and advanced biophilic design, ensuring that the wellbeing infrastructure and the adjacent coastal park are integrated as a cohesive green and blue oasis along the waterfront.

Ms Jean Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board, says, "We are pleased to award this landmark wellness attraction tender to Therme Group Singapore. Our vision is to establish Singapore as a leading urban wellness haven through a world-class facility that offers transformative wellness experiences for visitors and locals alike. Their approach to wellness–encompassing physical, mental and emotional wellbeing–aligns well with our focus areas. In line with our pursuit of quality tourism, this attraction will draw travellers seeking wellness experiences, potentially increasing length of stay and spend, whilst providing locals with best-in-class wellness experiences."

About Therme Group

Driven by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all, Therme Group is pioneering the future of wellbeing at scale as the world's leading developer, owner and operator of Therme destinations globally. These state-of-the-art wellbeing oases set a new standard for how cities incorporate wellbeing into everyday life by helping communities reconnect with nature, themselves, and each other.

Therme Group's wellbeing infrastructure innovations draw on more than 10 best-in-class specialty divisions and over two decades of experience. The company actively invests in research and development into the health benefits of immersive natural environments. This expertise spans architecture, sustainable technology, water science, nutrition, inclusive wellness experiences, and cultural programming.

The company's proven impact in making wellbeing more widely accessible is demonstrated through flagship destinations Therme Bucharest—the first LEED Platinum-certified wellbeing destination—and Therme Erding, which together welcome over 3.5 million visitors annually.

New developments are underway in Manchester (under construction), Frankfurt, Toronto, Washington, Dallas, Incheon and Dubai (in pre-development). For more information, visit: thermegroup.com .

What is a Therme

Therme by Therme Group is a state-of-the-art wellbeing oasis designed to make wellbeing enjoyable and accessible to all, removing the exclusivity and privilege often associated with modern wellness brands. Each Therme offers a diverse range of experiences, from thermal bathing and spa treatments to wellness programming and cultural engagement, all within immersive, sustainable environments. With hundreds of thousands of square feet dedicated to wellbeing, each Therme features thermal and mineral pools, dozens of saunas and wet rooms, thousands of relaxation beds, lush greenery including plants and trees, swim-up bars, exhilarating waterslides and a variety of restaurants. At Therme, you can explore and define what wellbeing means to you.

