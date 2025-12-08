Therme Group acquires full Thermengruppe Josef Wund portfolio through Therme Horizon, integrating all four Wund-origin destinations into its global platform

MUNICH, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therme Group, a leading developer, owner and operator shaping the future of wellbeing infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of three thermal wellbeing destinations — Euskirchen, Sinsheim, and Titisee-Neustadt — from the Josef Wund Foundation. The transaction is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office.

Completed through Therme Horizon, Therme Group's joint venture with CVC Capital Partners, the acquisition brings three additional world-class destinations into the Therme ecosystem. Together with the 2024 acquisition of Therme Erding, this transaction fully integrates the entire Wund portfolio under the Therme Horizon platform.

This integration marks an important milestone for Therme Group and its founder, Dr. Robert Hanea, reflecting a long-standing partnership with the late Josef Wund, the Wund family and the Foundation. With full stewardship of all four destinations, Therme Group will lead their next phase of development as part of its global strategy to expand next-generation wellbeing infrastructure and to strengthen the role these destinations play in their local communities.

With the addition of these assets, Therme Group reinforces its scale and position as a leading operator of thermal wellbeing destinations, now comprising five locations and serving 5.3 million annual visitors. Therme also broke ground this year on its sixth destination in Manchester, UK.

This expanded platform creates new opportunities for innovation across sustainable engineering, water technology, experiential wellness, nature-based design, and cultural programming, further advancing Therme Group's mission to deliver accessible wellbeing at scale.

"This moment holds deep personal significance for me. My friendship, collaboration and long-standing partnership with Josef Wund and his family span more than two decades, and I am grateful for the trust placed in Therme Group to guide these destinations into their next chapter. With all four now under our stewardship, we will continue to evolve their experiences in ways that honor their origins while opening them up to new audiences. Our commitment remains to create places that bring joy, connection and transformative wellbeing infrastructure to the communities they serve — and to the many more who will now discover these remarkable German destinations." — Dr. Robert Hanea, Founder and CEO, Therme Group

"With this step, we are safeguarding a significant part of our founder's life's work. At the same time, our Foundation remains deeply connected to the communities served by these destinations." — Christoph Palm, Chairman, The Josef Wund Foundation

"Bringing the Wund destinations together under the Therme Horizon umbrella marks an important milestone – not only for the continued development of this exceptional complementary portfolio, but also for preserving a unique entrepreneurial legacy. We are proud to support Therme Group in carrying forward Josef Wund's vision. As a long-term partner, CVC will help Therme Horizon unlock its full potential and set new standards in sustainable and innovative wellbeing infrastructure." — István Szőke, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners

About Therme Group

Driven by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all, Therme Group is pioneering the future of wellbeing at scale as one of the leading developer, owner and operator of Therme destinations globally. These state-of-the-art wellbeing oases set a new standard for how cities incorporate wellbeing into everyday life by helping communities reconnect with nature, themselves, and each other.

Therme Group's wellbeing infrastructure innovations draw on more than 10 best-in-class specialty divisions and over two decades of experience. This expertise spans architecture, sustainable technology, water science, nutrition, inclusive wellness experiences, and cultural programming.

The company's proven impact in making wellbeing more widely accessible is demonstrated through flagship destinations Therme Bucharest—the first LEED Platinum-certified wellbeing destination—and Therme Erding, which together welcome over 3.5 million visitors annually. New developments are underway in Manchester, Frankfurt, Toronto, Washington, Dallas and Dubai. For more information, visit: thermegroup.com.

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 30 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately €201 billion of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of over €243 billion from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 150+ companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over €165 billion and employ nearly 600,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Thermengruppe Josef Wund

The Thermengruppe Josef Wund is among Europe's forerunners in development and operation of Therme destinations. With its locations in Euskirchen, Sinsheim and Titisee, the group is renowned for its distinctive architecture, exceptional guest service and a holistic approach to wellbeing. Inspired by Josef Wund's vision, unique relaxation environments and state-of-the-art wellness experiences are created. Sustainability, energy efficiency and the responsible use of resources are central to the ongoing development of each site, with the overarching goal of setting new benchmarks in recreation and visitor experience.

