Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Worth $17.21 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal spray coatings market is expected to reach USD 17.21 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027, according to a report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand from the aerospace, industrial gas turbines, and a few other application industries is expected to propel the growth. Moreover, growing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings from these sectors is expected to be a key driver for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Aerospace application segment led the thermal spray coatings market accounting with revenue share of 32.30% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

U.S. is anticipated to exceed USD 4.1 billion by 2027 owing to the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers in the country.

The global market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a number of global medium- and small-scale companies

Prominent companies include American Roller Company; Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.; H.C. Starck, Inc.; Flame Spray Technologies BV; Wall Colmonoy; American Roller Company; Powder Alloy Corp.; CRS Holdings Inc; and Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

These companies engage in strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and product development, to expand their market reach and product portfolio.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product (Metal, Ceramic, Intermetallic), By Technology (Plasma Spray, Cold Spray, Flame Spray), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

Thermal spraying is used to improve or restore the surface of a solid material. It can also be used for applying coatings to a wide range of components and materials for better resistance against cavitation, wear, abrasion erosion, and heat. In addition, it is used for providing insulation or electrical conductivity, chemical resistance, lubricity, sacrificial wear, high or low friction, and several other properties to coated surfaces. These coatings have high-potential market opportunity on account of their properties, such as biocompatibility, cavitation resistance, and aesthetic appeal. Increasing oil and gas exploration activities, particularly in Asia Pacific, coupled with upcoming shale gas explorations across the globe are expected to fuel the demand further. There are several regulations governing the global thermal spray coating market.

These regulatory standards define thermal-spray processes for machinery element repair of ferrous and non-ferrous substrates. Medical is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment on account of increasing application scope of thermal spray coatings in the biomedical sector. These coatings help extend the shelf life and improve performance of dental and orthopedic implants. Advantages of using such coatings in the biomedical sector include superior wear and corrosion resistance and bone bond enhancement. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional thermal spray coatings market on account of increasing vehicle production along with rapid economic growth in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal spray coatings market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Thermal Spray Coatings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Ceramics



Intermetallics



Polymers



Carbides



Abradables



Others

Thermal Spray Coatings Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cold Spray



Flame Spray



Plasma Spray



HVOF



Electric Arc Spray



Others

Thermal Spray Coatings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Aerospace



Industrial Gas Turbine



Automotive



Medical



Printing



Oil & gas



Steel



Pulp & Paper



Others

Thermal Spray Coatings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Finland





Denmark





Sweden



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Thailand





Malaysia



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.