Offering a fresh perspective on family gathering, LG's cutting-edge home appliances seamlessly integrate to provide comfort, convenience, and a touch of modern Majlis elegance.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ramadan fills the Majlis with cherished family-friendly gatherings, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing how its innovative products transform this essential social hub.



No longer confined to traditional utility areas, LG appliances are thoughtfully designed to complement the Majlis, elevating the experience for both hosts and guests by bringing every essential comfort to one cozy cornerstone of home hospitality.

There is Majlis.. And there’s LG Majlis: LG Transforms the Traditional Majlis, Integrating Innovative Products for Unrivaled Comfort and Smart Convenience

For a Majlis where effortless elegance and practicality converge, the LG Styler, with its sophisticated mirrored facade, stands ready to gently refresh garments. Placed discreetly, it serves as an immediate solution for revitalizing traditional thobes, abayas, or kanduras, efficiently removing odors and light wrinkles with its innovative steam technology. One of LG's newest products in the UAE, the Styler guarantees everyone feels impeccably dressed and comfortable throughout extended social occasions, adding a touch of personalized care directly within the communal setting.

When it comes to after-sun refreshments, LG offers intelligent refrigeration solutions that integrate seamlessly into the Majlis, with the sleek 324L M-Thor Freezer and refrigerator providing generous, optimized storage with Multi Air Flow delivering Express Freeze for "cool in an instant" beverages, fresh fruits, and fast-breaking delectable desserts – perfectly chilled and readily accessible without requiring trips to the kitchen.



Further enhancing this, the 386L M-Thor Refrigerator boasts technology that maintains precise, consistent temperatures, preserving extra freshness thanks to LG's Moist Balance Crisper™. For an interactive touch, the striking InstaView™ refrigerator allows hosts, or their guests, to simply knock twice, illuminating its contents without opening the door, minimizing cold air loss while offering a captivating glimpse of available sustenance.

Entertainment and ambient atmosphere are effortlessly managed, too, with LG StanbyME; a uniquely versatile, wireless smart screen that can be effortlessly wheeled and angled to display family memories, provide soothing background visuals, or stream subtle programming. Its intuitive touch screen and integrated battery offer unparalleled portability and dynamic placement options, ensuring engaging content is always unobtrusively available without disrupting the flow of conversation or requiring a fixed installation.

An immaculate environment is paramount to maintaining a welcoming Majlis, and LG's advanced cleaning solutions make this remarkably simple, specifically with the LG A9T Ultra – a cordless vacuum cleaner that delivers powerful suction from a lightweight, ergonomic design, enabling quick and discreet clean-ups during or after gatherings. Additionally, its integrated Auto Empty Station provides ultimate convenience, showcasing how essential home care tools can be elegantly designed and readily obtainable, promising a space that remains pristine for every guest.

Completing a fresh and inviting atmosphere, the home Majlis that hosts a silently operating LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier boasts air that is welcomely cleansed. Its advanced multi-stage filtration system effectively captures dust, allergens, and odors – particularly beneficial when bakhoor or other traditional incenses are enjoyed. Smart sensors also continuously monitor air quality in real-time, automatically adjusting to maintain a comfortable and healthy environment, providing peace of mind and enhanced well-being for everyone present.

By integrating LG's intelligently designed appliances into the heart of the home's social space, a new era of Majlis experiences can be ushered in. It's an embrace of technology that elevates hospitality, offers unparalleled convenience, and ensures every gathering is remembered for its comfort, elegance, and warmth.



For more information on LG's range of home and Majlis comfort and convenience solutions and products, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/appliances/lg-majlis

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916691/LG.jpg