Celebrate Ramadan in Style with Exclusive LG Majlis & Home Appliance Offers

Exclusive Ramadan Promotions on LG's Majlis Range and Smart Home Appliances for Effortless Hosting and Elevated Living.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ramadan approaches, LG Electronics invites families to elevate their Ramadan celebrations with exclusive promotions on its premium Majlis range and innovative home appliances. Thoughtfully designed to enhance every aspect of Ramadan gatherings, LG's products combine cutting-edge technology, comfort, and convenience.

From hosting memorable iftars and suhoors to creating a welcoming majlis atmosphere for loved ones, LG's innovative lineup ensures this sacred month is celebrated in effortless elegance. Whether it's preparing your Majlis or simplifying household routines, LG's products bring cutting-edge solutions that align perfectly with the values of Ramadan, helping you spend quality time with loved ones.

With LG's Majlis range as the star of the season, hosts can transform their majlis into a hub of family and community connection. The stunning LG refrigerators and smart home solutions in this lineup not only optimize functionality but also add elegance to traditional spaces. Take, for instance, the LG Instaview® Refrigerator, which allows users to knock twice for instant access to its contents without opening the door. This doesn't just minimize cold air loss but ensures cherished refreshments and Ramadan dishes are always within easy reach.

Adding to the lineup are models like the LG 384L M-Thor Refrigerator and the 321L M-Thor Refrigerator, both designed with Multi Air Flow technology for even cooling, Moist Balance Crisper™ to ensure optimal freshness, and Express Freeze for quick access to perfectly chilled drinks and desserts. These elegant yet high-performing refrigerators guarantee that Ramadan hosting can be as convenient as it is impressive.

When it comes to household efficiency during Ramadan preparations, LG's innovative garment care systems help simplify busy schedules. The LG Styler uses Dual TrueSteam™ technology and features such as Dynamic MovingHanger™ and QuickRefresh™ to gently freshen, deodorize, and reduce wrinkles in your thobes, abayas, and kanduras. Keeping them ready for every gathering with minimal effort.

For added convenience, LG's comprehensive Ramadan promotions also include special offers on a wide range of home appliances, enabling customers to upgrade their kitchens and living spaces to be more efficient and welcoming during the holy month.

Ramadan is also a time of reflection, and creating a clean, peaceful space is vital. LG's PuriCare™ Air Purifier Alpha ensures a serene Majlis setting, filtering out dust and other particles while neutralizing household odors for fresh, clean air. Whether the scent of bakhoor wafts through the air or beloved culinary traditions fill the space, LG's purifiers maintain a comfortable, inviting atmospheres for all.

Further enhancing the beauty of the modern Majlis, LG's appliances are thoughtfully designed to blend elegance, convenience, and technological sophistication. These innovative products, like the chic refrigerators, ultra-quiet washing machines, and versatile cleaning devices, represent the perfect fusion of style and utility.

Beyond the premium Majlis range, Ramadan shoppers can take advantage of discounts on LG's broader home appliance collection. The offerings include refrigerators and washing machines equipped with AI-powered sensors, pre-programmed cycles, and features designed to make everyday tasks easier and more convenient.

Visit LG Majlis to explore LG's premium Majlis range or LG Home Appliance Promotions for exclusive Ramadan offers that will elevate your home during this special time.

