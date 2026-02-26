PREPARING FOR SUMMER: LG EXPLAINS THE BENEFITS OF PROACTIVE AC SERVICING FOR COMFORT AND EFFICIENCY

LG empowers consumers to improve comfort, reduce energy use, and extend AC lifespan through early servicing, underscoring its commitment to smart, sustainable cooling solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Gulf region approaches its hotter months, maintaining air conditioning systems becomes essential for both comfort and efficiency. Regular proactive AC maintenance not only ensures cooler spaces but also leads to notable energy savings. Industry data indicates that consumers can cut their annual energy use by approximately 30-40% by choosing well-maintained systems over neglected ones.

Acknowledging this key challenge and opportunity, LG Electronics (LG), a worldwide leader in advanced HVAC solutions, emphasizes the importance of early AC maintenance to prepare for the busy summer months. By combining careful upkeep with LG's innovative AI-powered and Inverter technologies, customers can improve comfort, prolong their unit's lifespan, and achieve lower utility costs while supporting a more sustainable way of living.

Scheduling your AC maintenance before summer enhances comfort and can lead to savings of up to 40% on energy bills, while also prolonging the life of your unit, based on common HVAC industry estimates. As the peak season approaches, proactive AC care is the most effective measure consumers can take to ensure optimal performance, maximize energy efficiency, and prevent unexpected failures during critical cooling periods.

Neglected air conditioning systems silently waste energy, leading to higher electricity costs bills. Based on general HVAC research and industry estimates, the cumulative impact of common issues can drastically reduce efficiency:

Clogged air filters can cause an AC unit to use 15–20% more energy, as the system has to work harder to push air through blockages.

Low refrigerant levels, common in unserviced units, force compressors to operate under increased strain, potentially causing a 20% or greater surge in energy consumption, according to industry data.

Dirty condenser coils hinder the unit's heat dissipation, leading to a 10–15% drop in efficiency, as industry studies indicate.

In addition to energy waste, these preventable problems accelerate wear and tear, shortening the product's lifespan and increasing the risk of unexpected, costly failures precisely when cooling is most needed. Routine maintenance before the summer peak prolongs the product's life and helps prevent sudden breakdowns during the hottest periods, providing peace of mind and safeguarding your investment over time.

LG's unwavering commitment to innovation supports the benefits of early maintenance. Their advanced cooling solutions feature cutting-edge Inverter technology that precisely adjusts the compressor speed to match cooling needs, eliminating the inefficient on–off cycles seen in traditional units. This smart operation naturally lowers energy use and maintains consistent comfort—especially when filters are clean, refrigerant levels are correct, and coils remain debris-free through regular maintenance. Additionally, the latest LG AC models include advanced AI functions that analyze usage patterns to optimize cooling schedules and prevent energy waste. They also include smart diagnostics that monitor performance, detect potential issues such as restricted airflow or abnormal compressor loads, and often guide users or technicians toward preventative actions before peak summer heat. These smart features help the unit run efficiently and prolong its lifespan.

This comprehensive strategy also includes smart connectivity features. The LG ThinQ™ app allows users to remotely control their air conditioners, set temperatures before they arrive home, and track energy consumption over time. This easy-to-use feature not only supports modern lifestyles but also enables consumers to manage costs more effectively and optimize their unit's performance, further reducing energy waste when spaces are empty.

LG advocates for early AC maintenance not only to prolong product lifespan but also to empower consumers with knowledge and advanced technology. This approach helps consumers make informed decisions that save energy, reduce utility bills, and foster a sustainable home or business environment. Servicing before summer peak demand, combined with LG's innovative AI-driven and Inverter technologies, prepares consumers for summer with maximum comfort and efficiency. As the region moves toward a net-zero future, LG remains committed to delivering solutions that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible, reaffirming its leadership in smart, sustainable cooling.

To learn more about innovative cooling solutions and the benefits of regular AC maintenance, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/tropical-split-air-conditioners.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

