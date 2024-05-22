THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2024

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals the list of restaurants ranked from No.51 to No.100 ahead of this year's awards ceremony, which takes place in Las Vegas on 5 June. The extended 51-100 list features restaurants across six continents and is compiled from the votes of 1,080 independent experts from the world of gastronomy, from food journalists and globally renowned chefs to travelling gastronomes. Each has contributed their votes to help create The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, with the full list to be revealed two weeks from today, live on stage.

Europe gains six new entries to the list this year, including Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No.52) in Brunico; Coda (No.62) in Berlin; Bozar (No.63) in Brussels; Le Doyenné (No.70) in Saint-Vrain; Restaurant Jan (No.84) in Munich and Mountain (No.94) in London.

Asia welcomes new entries from Masque in Mumbai (No.78), as well as Mosu (No.86) and Onjium (No.96), both in Seoul.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants continues to recognise North America's flourishing gastronomy with new entries Smyth, in Chicago, at No.90 and Fauna, in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, at No.100.

Australia is represented in the extended ranking by Sydney's Saint Peter, led by chef Josh Niland, which places at No.98.

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "This year's extended ranking is a true representation of global gastronomy. With restaurants located across 23 territories, we're thrilled to see so many new entries that are making their mark on the dining world. Huge congratulations to the restaurants and teams on this year's 51-100 list."

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best Facebook page here and YouTube channel here beginning at 20:25 PDT on 5 June.

