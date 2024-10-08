THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS LIST OF BARS RANKED FROM 51-100

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Bars 2024, sponsored by Perrier, has revealed the extended 51-100 list. Decided by a voting panel comprised of more than 700 independent drinks experts, renowned bartenders and educators alongside award-winning drinks writers and cocktail specialists, the extended list is a precursor to the reveal of The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 on 22 October in Madrid.

The 51-100 List in Numbers

The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, announces the extended 51-100 list for 2024, which includes 12 new entries

The 51-100 list includes bars spanning 35 different cities across the world

There are 12 new entries on the list

Bars from the USA lead the list once again with seven included across four cities

UK tops Europe , with four bars out of a total of 18 across the continent

There 13 bars in Asia , including three in Singapore

With the extended 51-100 list, 50 Best aims to highlight an even broader spectrum of the world's most extraordinary bars and cocktail cities, celebrating the excellence of the industry on an even grander scale.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "We are absolutely thrilled to once again spotlight more of the world's most remarkable bars with the release of the 51-100 list. This extended ranking gives us another incredible opportunity to celebrate the relentless dedication and unparalleled hospitality of the world's best bars on an even greater scale."

New entries include London's Kwãnt Mayfair (No.52), Singapore's Cat Bite Club (No.56), Madrid's Angelita (No.65), Toronto's Bar Pompette (No.70), Singapore's Night Hawk (No.74), Dubai's LPM Dubai (No.76), Copenhagen's Bird (No.77), Hong Kong's The Savoury Project (No.82), Hiriketiya's Smoke & Bitters (No.86), London's Amaro (No.90), Kuala Lumpur's Penrose (No.98) and London's Viajante87 (No.99).

Two bars from Australia made the list, while Dubai, Nairobi and Johannesburg are each represented by one bar on the extended 51-100 list. Smoke & Bitters (No.86) in Hiriketiya becomes the first ever entry for Sri Lanka.

The full list can be viewed here.

The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2024, sponsored by Perrier, will be broadcast live to a global audience who are not able to attend in person from 8.25pm local time. Bars and cocktail lovers are invited to join through The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

