The winners announced for the 2nd Indian Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2022, organized by Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group's initiative to give back to the community. A virtual ceremony was organized for the highly coveted Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 43,000 online votes from the industry, 67 winners in all categories of the 2nd Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2022 were announced on November 11, 2022.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, of Hozpitality.com, said, "Gold and Silver winners for each category were awarded in an online Award ceremony. We're passionate about the industry. Through these awards, we want to give back to the community and recognize those who are the backbone of the show. Since we are a Popular Choice Award, the number of votes chooses the winners. We have decided to proceed with the entire Award process online, and participation is always free".

"We would like to congratulate all the winners on their accomplishments. It takes a lot of courage to ask for the votes publicly, and they have been incredibly resilient. We at Hozpitality take pride in boosting their confidence with these awards. We are grateful that the entire hospitality community in India has welcomed the Hozpitality Awards warmly. We're hoping to host next year's awards in person," said Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group. "The list of award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/india-winners/india-winners-2022" Vandana added.

According to Raj, "The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to prominent hospitality executives in order to honor top industry organizations that have demonstrated talent, originality, ingenuity, and achievement in India's expanding hospitality sector".

The list of winners for this year's Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards, 2022 are:

Personal Categories (Finalists)

Hospitality Excellence:- Indian Hospitality Leader of the Year

Silver: Mohammad Shoeb, Associate Vice President North India, Pride Hotels

Gold: Raoof Dhanani, Managing Director, Sayaji Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the Year

Silver: Puneet Baijal, GM, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Gold: Pankaj Saxena, GM, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year

Silver: Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice President Revenue, Pride Hotels

Gold: Nelson Sumit Gomes, Marketing and Communications Manager, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service

Silver: Prithipal Singh, Corporate Director - Food & Beverage, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

Gold: Shreyas Bhagat, Director Food & Beverage, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping

Silver: Rajesh Burman, House Keeping Executive, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Gold: Sunil Choudhary, Director of Housekeeping, Marriott Surat

Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training

Silver: Yohanna K M, HR Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Gold: Dhanapathi Rao, HR Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office

Silver: Apoorva Chandram, Front Office Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Gold: Rajiv Gandhi, Front Office Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering

Silver: Tarun Kumar Sharma, GM Technical, Klyde Hotels & Resorts

Gold: Nitesh Funde, Chief Engineer, Prince Viraj Jabalpur

Hospitality Excellence:- IT

Silver: Abrar Ahmed, Cluster IT Manager, Resort Rio Goa

Gold: Mohammed Asif, IT Manager, Radisson Salem

Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR

Silver: Harpreet Kaur Bakshi, Marketing & Communications Manager, DoubleTree by

Gold: Raghav Reddy, Director of Sales & Marketing, Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City

Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts/ Finance/Purchase

Silver: Satyabrata Sandha, Director of Finance, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram

Gold: Nimesh Patel, Purchase Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary/Kitchen

Silver: Rishabh Anand, Executive Sous Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi

Gold: Satish Dargan, Sr. Ex. Chef, Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd, Wyndham Ahmedabad

Hospitality Excellence:- Hospitality Educator of the Year

Silver: Laxmi Todiwan, Prof. & HOD Apeejay Institute of Hospitality, Founder - IWH

Gold: Tarun Bansal, Senior Lecturer, IHM Lucknow

Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year

Silver: Sumitra Chowdhury, Su's Kitchen by Sumitra

Gold: Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Chefreetuudaykugaji

Hospitality Excellence:- Celebrity Chef of the Year

Silver: Harpal Sokhi

Gold: Vikas Khanna

Corporate Categories (Finalists)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 Stars)

Silver: The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Gold: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (4 star)

Silver: The Gold Beach Resort Daman

Gold: Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Budget Hotel)

Silver: ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Gold: Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway)

Silver: Malabar Escapes - Purity, Muhamma, Alleppey

Gold: Mountainclub resort, Munnar

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Heritage Resort)

Silver: Bhanwar Singh Palace Jaipur

Gold: The Byke Hospitality Ltd

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Boutique Hotel)

Silver: Malabar Escapes - MALABAR HOUSE, Cochin

Gold: Mountainclub resort, Munnar

Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the Year

Silver: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Gold: THE Park Indore

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year

Silver: India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket

Gold: China House, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the Year

Silver: Aura at THE Park Indore

Gold: Wildflower Hall Spa, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the Year

Silver: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Gold: Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the Year

Silver: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Gold: Taj Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (Local)

Silver: Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd

Gold: Sarovar Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (International)

Silver: Accor Hotels

Gold: Marriott Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Institute of the Year

Silver: Welcome Group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, (WGSHA) Manipal

Gold: Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition- (IHM), Lucknow

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Start-up of the Year

Silver: GoYaana

Gold: VilloTale Technologies Pvt Ltd

Along with the Popular Choice Awards, some Judges Choice Awards were also presented at the ceremony.

Inspiring Chef of the Year Saransh Goila

Commended Talent Manager of the Year Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Talent Acquisition, The Machan Resort LLP

GM of the Year Rahul Nama, General Manager, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur

Promising HR Person of the Year Khanderao Vetal, HR Manager, Hotel Sea Princess Mumbai

Commended Educator of the Year Neelendra Prasad Srivastava, Principal, Food Craft Institute, Aligarh

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Sonu Gupta, Founder Hospitality Tip Of The Day

Commended Entrepreneur of the Year Siddharth Bhurat, Founder, Khane ka Pitara

About Hozpitality Group:

The platform on www.hozpitality.com offers a Community Network and Market Place of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. Hozpitality.com is a multilingual platform and is available in 7 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the India, Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box - 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 4 334 31 77, Fax: +971 4 334 31 78

Email: email@hozpitality.com

SOURCE Hozpitality Group