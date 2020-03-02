The Royal Canadian Mint Launches its Largest-Ever Gold Maple Leaf Coin

"For more than 40 years, the Mint's Gold Maple Leaf has led the global precious metal industry by setting new standards for the purity and security of gold bullion coins," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud to have created a 10-kilogram, 99.999% pure collector edition of the Gold Maple Leaf coin as an exclusive expression of one of the world's most admired and coveted gold coins."

The 99.999% pure 10-Kilogram Gold Maple Leaf meticulously captures every detail of the 1 oz. gold bullion coin it celebrates. Its maple leaf-shaped security mark, the dazzling array of radial lines filling the reverse and obverse of the coin, and the trademark Walter Ott-designed sugar maple leaf shining from the coin's centre in matte proof finish are magnified in stunning scale. The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II created by portrait artist Susanna Blunt in 2003.

No more than 10 of these made-in-Canada masterpieces are available to collectors of rare and exclusive coins. Their price is based on a combination of the gold market rate at the time of purchase, plus a premium for manufacturing and a very low mintage.

Customers interested in this product should contact the Mint directly at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada or 1-800-268-6468 in the US. They may also visit the Mint at its PDAC 2020 booth.

