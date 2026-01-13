THE ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY IS COMMEMORATED IN PURE GOLD AND SILVER IN THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S LATEST COLLECTOR COIN OFFERING

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years after the incorporation of the country's largest veteran support and community service organization, known today as The Royal Canadian Legion (the Legion), the Royal Canadian Mint has issued finely crafted pure gold and silver coins to recognize the Legion's 100th anniversary. The Legion's century-long mission of supporting Veterans, including serving military, and RCMP members and their families, promoting Remembrance, and serving Canada and its communities is celebrated on the 2026 $100 Pure Gold Coin, the 2026 Fine Silver Proof Dollar, and the 2026 Fine Silver Proof Set, all of which are available as of today.

Canadian artist Laurie McGaw has conceived a split image reverse design on the 2026 $100 Pure Gold coin that illustrates the Legion's past, present and future. The right half of the coin features two present-day members in Legion dress, facing a collage of First World War symbols consisting of a Canadian infantryman, an S.E.5a fighter aircraft, and the distant silhouette of HMCS Niobe, a battle cruiser from the recently formed Naval Service of Canada. These elements represent Canada's contribution to the Allied effort and the First World War sacrifices that gave rise to The Royal Canadian Legion. Poppies above and below, overlapping both scenes, symbolize the enduring cycle of Remembrance.

The 2026 Proof Silver Dollar's reverse was designed by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn. It shows two Legion members standing in Remembrance, before a maple leaf from the Legion's official crest. Beneath this scene appears an arrangement of 14 poppies, one for each Canadian province and territory, and one for the Legion's international branches, as well as a forget-me-not flower, symbolizing Remembrance in Newfoundland and Labrador. This floral feature is overlaid with a banner bearing the dates "1926" and "2026", and three poppies from the Legion's official crest at its centre.

The 2026 Fine Silver Proof Set contains a selectively rose gold-plated version of the Fine Silver Proof Dollar. The obverses of all these collectibles feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

In addition to these historic keepsakes, the Mint has launched several new collector coins

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

