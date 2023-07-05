The PPE Category in APAC to Witnesses Enhanced Demand as Small and Medium-sized Organizations Look Forward to Procuring from low-cost Independent Manufacturers in the Region - Grand View Research, Inc.

Personal Protective Equipment - Procurement Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal protective equipment (PPE) category is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. In 2022, North America accounted for 30% of the market share followed by Europe and APAC. Many small and medium-sized organizations are procuring protective clothing and equipment from low-cost independent manufacturers located in the APAC region. The APAC market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The major cost components are raw materials, equipment and manufacturing, testing and labor, along with facilities and maintenance. However, the overall cost of clothing or any equipment may depend on multiple factors such as customizations, types of raw materials used, quality of the product, the time required for manufacturing, testing, and standards, etc. For instance, reusable PPE clothing will relatively cost more than disposable one. Similarly, non-woven fabrics can be manufactured easily on a large scale and hence tends to be more cost-effective than woven fabrics.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, India has become a major PPE kit production hub. In 2021, India was the second-largest PPE kits manufacturer - as it produced 200,000 kits and 200,000 N95 masks daily. The textile industries ramped up production to meet the kits demand and the number of companies increased to 1,100. Meltblown fabric manufacturers for N95 masks had also increased to 80. Since 2021, the Indian government has taken numerous initiatives to improve personal protective equipment production in the country such as reducing the licensing facilities and product costs, promoting and boosting manufacturing lines, strengthening local supply chains, and assisting small companies to overcome barriers to production by tying up with technological companies and utilizing MSMEs.

PPE Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier's recent developments

Porter's 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Personal Protective Equipment Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The global personal protective equipment category is highly fragmented, and the balance of PPE sales is highly diversified across many smaller product segments such as head, eye, ear, and face coverings hence top players account for a comparatively smaller portion of the market share

Suppliers of hand-protection product sector were mainly held by private companies

In the disposal PPE clothing market, the competitive rivalry is high due to increasing government initiatives ( India and China ) to encourage local garment manufacturers to meet the surging demand

Cost Intelligence Highlights

Grand View Research has identified the following key cost components for the Personal Protective Equipment Category:

Raw Materials

Manufacturing

Equipment

Testing

Labor

Facilities and Maintenance

SG&A

R&D

Others

List of Key Suppliers in the Personal Protective Equipment Category

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Ansell Limited

DuPont

FallTech

Avon Rubber Plc

Cardinal Health Inc.

COFRA S.r.l

Dynarex Corporation

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MSA Safety Incorporated

