The Opening of GAC's First European Spare Parts Distribution Center Writes a New Chapter in Localized Services

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5th, the GAC European Spare Parts Distribution Center was officially inaugurated in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As a key node in GAC's European logistics hub, the center follows the strategic guideline of "In Europe, for Europe, integrating into Europe, serving Europe, contributing to Europe." This marks an important step in GAC's enhancement of its European after-sales service system and signifies a new phase in the deepening of Chinese automobile brands in the overseas market, pushing forward localization efforts.

The first truck fully loaded with auto parts left the warehouse

Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, stated that GAC will continue to deepen its local presence, building an efficient and reliable overseas service network to support GAC in advancing one of its "Three key initiatives": delivering outstanding customer experiences.

With all guests as witnesses, the ribbon-cutting and plaque-unveiling ceremony were held simultaneously. As the plaque for the "GAC European Spare Parts Distribution Center" was officially revealed, the first truck, fully loaded with car parts, slowly drove out of the warehouse, embodying the commitment to "efficient service" and elevating the atmosphere of the event. At the end of the ceremony, guests and the GAC team gathered for a group photo, capturing this moment of cross-border collaboration.

The launch of the first parts distribution center in Europe is not the end, but the beginning. The center will establish a service network covering the European mainland market. With transparent inventory management, fast delivery mechanisms, and visual logistics dashboards, it helps dealers quickly access spare parts and reduce inventory pressure, while offering European customers an efficient and reassuring after-sales experience. In the future, GAC will further expand its network by setting up localized warehouses in more countries, bringing service points closer to the market to accurately meet the travel and vehicle needs of consumers in different regions. At the same time, GAC will continue to optimize its European supply chain and service system, using high-quality service as a bridge to continuously enhance brand recognition and customer trust, writing a new chapter for the development of Chinese brands in the European automotive market. Additionally, localized service upgrades will serve as a link to promote the deep integration and collaborative development of the Chinese and European automotive industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772003/image.jpg