GAC Shines at Automorrow 2026-Egypt International Motor Show with Three Star Models, Tapping into North Africa's Potential

CAIRO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automorrow 2026-Egypt International Motor Show, themed DRIVING INNOVATION FORWARD, grandly kicked off at the Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center. GAC made a high-profile appearance at the show with three flagship models – EMZOOM, EMPOW and GS4 MAX. On the morning of February 5, 2026, Kamel El Wazir (Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport) conducted an inspection tour of the Automorrow corridors. During his inspection, the Minister spent significant time at the GAC pavilion, where he was received by the leadership of Jameel Motors.

For this exhibition, GAC precisely aligned with the consumption demands of the Egyptian automotive market and showcased three-star models with their respective strengths, fully demonstrating the R&D and manufacturing prowess of Chinese automotive brands.

As a core model of GAC's global strategy, the EMZOOM has clinched numerous awards both at home and abroad, thanks to its highly distinctive geometric cut design, robust power response, futuristic intelligent configurations and outstanding safety performance. Positioned as a youthful performance sports sedan, the EMPOW features robust power delivery and agile handling as its core selling points, perfectly catering to the driving needs of the emerging young consumer group amid Egypt's urbanization drive. The GS4 MAX represents a significant advancement in GAC's compact SUV portfolio, strikes an excellent balance between high cost-effectiveness and practicality. Ideal for diverse scenarios such as family travel and urban commuting, it perfectly aligns with the mainstream consumption demands of the Egyptian automotive market and stands as a benchmark product crafted by GAC for the overseas family car market.

The participation in the Automorrow Egypt International Motor Show is a key initiative for GAC to expand its layout in North Africa and deepen its roots in the African market, as well as a reflection of the steady advancement of the brand's globalization strategy. Looking ahead, GAC will accurately align with the demands of the Egyptian and African markets, introduce more high-quality products and services tailored to local needs, actively participate in the construction of the local automotive industry ecosystem, and contribute to the rapid development of Egypt's automotive industry.

