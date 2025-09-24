BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE today announces the launch of two new e-bikes, the Engine Pro 3.0 Boost and EP-2 3.0 Boost. Representing the most powerful Engine series upgrade yet, these models combine higher torque, longer range, and smarter tech than ever before. To celebrate the debut, ENGWE is hosting a global giveaway from September 10 to October 3, 2025, and offering 4× reward points on early adopters placed September 24 through October 3.

The Most Powerful ENGWE E-Bikes Yet: Engine Pro 3.0 Boost & EP-2 3.0 Boost

The launch of the Engine Pro 3.0 Boost and EP-2 3.0 Boost ebikes marks another milestone in ENGWE's momentum heading into 2025. Earlier this year, the company expanded its portfolio of high-performance, road-legal e-bikes with innovative models such as the L20 3.0 series and the EP-2 Boost folding bike. Now, the spotlight turns to the Engine series—ENGWE's most iconic product line since its debut in 2021. From the first Engine Pro 1.0 to the new 3.0 Boost, the series has grown to over 200,000 riders worldwide and earned recognition from leading outlets including Forbes, TechRadar, and BikeRadar. As one of ENGWE's most celebrated product lines, every upgrade in the Engine series is shaped by rider feedback. "This significant upgrade represents another step in our commitment to delivering the ideal balance of power, innovation, and compliance," said an ENGWE spokesperson.

Engine Pro 3.0 Boost – Key upgrades

90Nm Boost Motor: 20% more torque than Engine Pro 2.0 (75Nm), delivering off-road level performance for steeper climbs and faster acceleration.

Enhanced Full Suspension: Upgraded connection points and bearings ensure smoother rotation, improved ride comfort, and stronger structural durability.

Extended Range: 48V/15Ah Samsung battery offers up to 130 km on a single charge.

Rapid Charging: 8A fast charger achieves a full recharge in just 2 hours.

Smart Technology: Stay connected and protected with OTA firmware updates, an IoT anti-theft system, GPS tracking, and keyless entry.

The EP-2 3.0 Boost also receives a major upgrade. This urban-friendly folding e-bike combines a powerful 75Nm motor with a range of up to 120 km, making advanced electric mobility more accessible to a wider range of riders.

This launch represents ENGWE's most powerful Engine generation yet, highlighting the brand's commitment to smarter, stronger, and fully compliant e-bikes. These launch will officially go on sale on September 24, accompanied by a limited-time giveaway and rewards promotion running through early October. For full details, visit ENGWE's official website.

