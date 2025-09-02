The London Blockchain Conference Announces Stellar New Speaker Line-Up for 2025

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference 2025 returns this October as the premier forum for business leaders and policymakers to explore the commercial potential of blockchain, AI and Web3. Taking place at Evolution London on 22–23 October, the two-day event will spotlight how these technologies are delivering real-world value, reshaping industries, and driving new economic opportunities.

The conference is delighted to announce its latest headline speakers:

Sebastian Thrun , Founder, Udacity, CEO of Kitty Hawk , Former VP, Google and Founder of GoogleX - who will deliver a keynote that maps agentic AI, smart contracts, and verifiable data into a practical trust stack that leaders can deploy today.

Elfried Samba, CEO & Co-Founder, Butterfly Effect – keynote on how decision-makers, creators, and Web3 leaders can craft a personal brand that cuts through the noise and builds high-value relationships.

Amit Thawani, CIO Insurance, Pensions & Investments, Lloyds Banking – keynote on how tokenising real-world assets is creating new rails for capital, unlocking liquidity and efficiency.

Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner, Boston Consulting Group - this keynote gives leaders five practical tests to judge stablecoins, pinpointing real demand, the policy forces that shape scale, and the path from pilots to production.

Jane Moore, Head of Department, Payments and Digital Assets, FCA – a fireside chat to understand how global coordination is evolving or not, and what regulators need from innovators.

Larisa Yarovaya, Director, Centre for Digital Finance – will be co presenting a keynote on cryptocurrency adoption and the future of payments.

Previn Singh, Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance – a panel on TradFi 2.0: Building Blockchain Rails.

Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain Expert & Advisor, United Nations – a panel on CBDCs & digital money for the public good.

Prof. Naseem Naqvi, President, British Blockchain Association – a presentation on leading blockchain innovation: building a national roadmap of innovation, regulation and adoption.

Francesco Pierangeli, Deputy Director, UK Centre for Blockchain Technologies – a panel on policymaker mindsets and digital asset regulation.

With 100+ speakers from across industries and governments, the London Blockchain Conference 2025 will explore innovations and trends in the intersection of blockchain and AI, enterprise adoption, digital identity, smart contracts, scalability, sustainability, and the future of digital trust.

Alex Stein, Conference Director said, "This year's London Blockchain Conference isn't just about ideas, it's about action. We're bringing together the most influential voices in blockchain, AI and Web3 people who are shaping industries and driving real transformation. Attendees will leave with the insights, strategies and connections they need to stay ahead in a fast-moving digital economy."

The London Blockchain Conference stands as a leading forum for enterprises, startups, policymakers and investors to engage on the future of digital technologies. This year's programme of keynotes, panels, fireside chats and product launches will highlight how blockchain, AI and Web3 are moving from concept to commercial reality, creating measurable value and competitive advantage.

To register for the conference and find out more, please visit here.

You can also view the full agenda here.

