London Blockchain Conference 2025 Concludes with Key Insights on Digital Trust, Decentralised Innovation and Smart Governance

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Day 2 of the London Blockchain Conference wrapped up today at Evolution London, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to examine how blockchain, AI and Web3 are delivering tangible solutions, driving digital trust, and creating new opportunities across sectors.

The day opened with a keynote from Elfried Samba, CEO and Founder of Butterfly Effect, who spoke on how to win trust and attention in the hype-heavy age of decentralisation. Drawing from is experience as Global Head of Social Content at Gymshark, Samba emphasised that blockchain innovators must focus on communicating real-world benefits rather than technical details.

Key sessions and takeaways from Day 2 included:

CBDCs & Digital Money for the Public Good: A panel featuring Tamara Schmidt, Executive Director, Digital Euro Association, George Samakovitis, Professor, University of Greenwich, Angus Brown, CEO, Minit Money, Diego Ballon Ossio, Partner, Clifford Chance and Myles Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Fnality Services Limited discussed how CBDCs and blockchain-backed systems can enhance financial inclusion and efficiency. The panel examined Africa's growing leadership in payment innovation and how blockchain and stablecoins are reshaping the movement of money across borders.

Real-World Asset Tokenisation: From Theory to Execution: Armin Peter, Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance, Sonia Chawla, Head of Legal Investment Transactions, Schroders, Emma Lovett, Executive Director – Markets Digital Assets, J.P. Morgan, Ben Elvidge, Product Lead, Trillitech, Sabih Behzad, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation, Deutsche Bank unpacked how tokenisation is moving from concept to implementation. Speakers emphasised its potential to improve accessibility, efficiency, and compliance through programmable features, while also noting the importance of interoperability and regulatory alignment.

Blockchain: Connecting Global Impact with Local Action for a Sustainable Future: Louisa Richmond-Coggan, PhD, Founder & Principal Consultant, LRC Wildlife Conservation Consuting, Genevieve Leveille, CEO nd Principal Founder, AgriLedger, James McBreen, Senior Programme Manager, IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Ismael Dainehine, Co-Founder and CEO, EverGive, Joshua Rees, Software Developer, Philanthrify, Irfon Watkins, CEO & Founder, DOVU, explore how blockchain is transforming the way local communities, NGOs, and charities demonstrate impact and build trust, unlocking access to funding and partnerships.

As the London Blockchain Conference 2025 wrapped up, it was clear that blockchain, AI, and Web3 are moving from ideas to real-world impact. The event reinforced the UK's position as a hub for digital innovation, collaboration, and regulatory leadership, setting the stage for a future defined by transparency, trust, and scalable impact.

