The Hoffman Agency Launches GEDI to Measure Brand Visibility in AI-Powered Discovery

New capability analyzes how brands appear in generative engines, revealing trusted sources, citation patterns, and opportunities to strengthen communications strategies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoffman Agency today announced the launch of Generative Engine Discovery Insights (GEDI), a capability designed to help brands understand how they are represented in generative AI answers.

Online discovery has always evolved with technology, from directories to search engines, and now to generative AI. GEDI provides a structured, rigorous way to measure visibility in this new environment and translate those insights into stronger communications strategies to increase visibility and achieve business goals.

The Hoffman Agency has lived through each stage of this evolution, often as an early mover. Back in 2010, the agency emphasized that SEO and earned media are inseparable, making the case that organic search is best understood as earned search. Analysts see 25% of search engine volume shifting to AI chatbots by 2026, while more than half of consumers already use AI to make product or service decisions. This raises critical questions for businesses: Where does my brand appear in AI answers? Who else is shaping those responses? And what are the sources engines trust most when forming those answers?

Developed in-house from codebase to interface, GEDI serves as an AI visibility radar. It systematically queries major AI engines including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity. The list will grow as the landscape evolves.

For example, queries such as "What's the best laptop for outdoor fieldwork?", "Who are the top cybersecurity firms in Europe?", or "Which telecom operators are leading 5G rollouts in Asia?" are tested in parallel across engines. To avoid skewed results from a single response, GEDI repeats those queries over time, building structured datasets that show patterns and consistency. It then measures brand mentions, analyzes how brands are described, and captures citations to identify the domains that AI engines most frequently trust, from Wikipedia and news outlets to review sites and brand-owned platforms.

The findings show which brands surface most often, how consistently, through which models, and based on which sources. Reports by The Hoffman Agency demonstrate how GEDI can uncover concentration risks (overreliance on a handful of sources), visibility gaps, and opportunities for improved coverage.

The impact for clients is direct. GEDI can help a company identify which reviews, media outlets, or forums most influence its visibility in AI results; understand how product comparisons surface across different engines; or audit a firm's presence in sector-specific queries to uncover gaps competitors are filling. These insights set the foundation for PR, content and marketing strategies that align with how AI tools present brand information.

