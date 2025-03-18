The Hoffman Agency, an Independent Communications Consultancy Focused on Tech, Strengthens Global Proposition with the Acquisition of CCGroup

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoffman Agency announced today that it has acquired the CCGroup, a PR-led marketing firm focused on the tech sector and based in London.

"With the addition of CCGroup, we go from 'small but mighty' in London to a 'force of nature,'" said Lou Hoffman, CEO of The Hoffman Agency, who added that the two London teams would be combined to create one Hoffman UK operation.

CCGroup's senior leaders, Richard Fogg and Paul Nolan, will assume the roles of Co-MD of the combined entity. They will report to Jenny Fieldgate, the agency's European MD.

"When we evaluated potential fits in the UK last year, CCGroup graded out at the top of the list," said Hoffman. "As our discussions with Rich and Paul shifted into serious mode and so many factors aligned — culture, belief in integrated campaigns, vision, ambition, dry sense of humor, etc. — joining forces seemed almost like a fait accompli."

"An independent consultancy, a strong global proposition, an appreciation of the power of sector specialism, a strategic belief in an integrated approach to marketing communications, a fantastic cultural fit, and a great reputation as a place to work and build careers — that was our bucket list for what we wanted in an acquirer. And with The Hoffman Agency, we get all that and more," said Fogg. "We're excited to offer clients access to even wider tech sector expertise and a broader service set on a truly global basis. It's going to be a lot of fun."

"This is a deal that marries powerful synergy, ideology and chemistry," said Nolan. "We won't need to change any of the things that make CCGroup special because Lou and his team share the same principles, believe in the same values and strive for the same goals. The Hoffman Agency offers us what we've always wanted, and we can't wait to get started."

The Hoffman Agency's core expertise of making sense of complexity, global reach and a high-touch ethos have proved to be a winning combination. The firm grew 14% last year, with global revenue hitting $30,328,000. Along this line, the company's multi-market proposition has gained traction, with 31% of its revenue coming from clients supported across two or more geographies (the U.S. and/or APAC and/or Europe).

"With the addition of CCGroup, we now have the scale to tackle virtually any global assignment that falls under the tech umbrella," said Hoffman. "I say tech umbrella and not tech companies because non-tech companies are now coming to us for support in telling their tech-led stories."

About CCGroup

CCGroup is a PR-led marketing agency helping brands to 'break through' and distinguish themselves in ultra-competitive B2B technology markets. We support our clients to grow their influence and market share, overcome capacity, knowledge and expertise limitations, and demonstrate marketing impact. Our integrated, channel-agnostic, audience-centric approach is tailored to address our clients' most pressing challenges.

About the Hoffman Agency

Defining communications broadly to include digital, content marketing, thought leadership, as well as traditional PR, The Hoffman Agency marches to its own percussionist. One of the few independent communications consultancies with global reach, it operates offices in Europe (London, Munich and Paris), Asia (Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta) and the U.S. (Silicon Valley, Portland and Boston). The firm supports some of the biggest brands in the world, many of which prefer to remain unnamed (the client names we have permission to share publicly are on our website).